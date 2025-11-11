Tension Brewing Between Paolo Banchero And Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley

The Orlando Magic are only 11 games into the season, but internal frustrations may already be starting to bubble over. According to a report from RG.org, there’s a “growing disconnect” between star forward Paolo Banchero and head coach Jamahl Mosley.

“There is a ‘growing disconnect’ between franchise cornerstone Paolo Banchero and head coach Jamahl Mosley,” wrote Grant Afseth of RG. “The source described communication between the two as strained, adding that members of the organization have grown concerned about Banchero’s level of engagement with his coach during games.”

That lack of chemistry appears to be playing out in real time. Sources told RG.org that the Magic forward is barely acknowledging his coach during timeouts and is often disengaged from team huddles altogether.

“Sources familiar with the situation said communication between Banchero and Mosley has become almost non-existent during timeouts, and the star forward often avoids eye contact when the coach addresses the team in huddles,” the report added.

The Magic are 5-6 despite entering the season with high expectations. After making several major additions over the summer, including Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones, some experts predicted a top-three finish for Orlando in 2025-26.

The problem has mainly been on the offensive end, with turnovers and poor three-point shooting creating a highly inconsistent attack. They currently rank 19th in the league with an average of 115.9 points per game. Individually, Paolo’s scoring is down compared to last season. He’s averaging 23.3 points on 46.6 percent shooting and just 25 percent from deep.

It’s been a season of regression for the Magic, and nobody is quite sure why. At the very least, there seems to be a correlation between their struggles and the widening rift between star and coach.

Mosley, who was hired in 2021, is widely regarded as a players’ coach with strong development skills and a natural leadership voice. Under his guidance, the Magic have seen steady growth, going from Eastern Conference afterthought to respected playoff threat. But after finishing seventh in the standings last season, the cracks began to show, and they’ve only grown wider since.

Now, with the Magic on track for another disappointing year, frustration is mounting inside the organization. If things don’t improve soon, we could see the franchise make changes, starting with the coaching staff.

With Paolo locked in for five more years, he is the future of the Magic, and his happiness is imperative to their long-term success. If he’s not getting along with coach Mosley, that’s a major problem.

Only time will tell how much patience the front office has left, but this is clearly not the season they envisioned. With multiple stars and a strong supporting cast, Orlando thought it had a chance to compete for a title. Instead, their entire operation is at risk of falling apart.

There’s still time for the Magic to salvage their season, but not without some serious internal reflection. If Orlando wants to take the next step as a contender, the organization must get its top player and head coach back on the same page. Otherwise, what started as a season full of promise could end with major changes.