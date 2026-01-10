Michael Porter Jr. Trade Rumors Heat Up As Nets Eye Franchise Reset

John Hollinger reports the Nets are expected to trade Michael Porter Jr. as Brooklyn weighs a bold Ja Morant move.

The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching, and the Brooklyn Nets are one of several teams that could experience major changes. Specifically, Michael Porter Jr. has emerged as a primary candidate to be traded.

The 27-year-old swingman is having a career year in Brooklyn, with averages of 25.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 49.0% shooting and 39.7% shooting from three. According to The Athletic’s John Hollinger, the Nets are determined to trade him now, while his value is at an all-time high.

The veteran swingman only joined the Nets this past summer, when he was traded there after six years with the Nuggets. While his personal stats have never been higher, it hasn’t been a great fit overall for the team (13th in the East at 11-24). He’s now described as a “lock” to be moved, but could net a serious haul in return.

One potential option could be the GrizzliesJa Morant, who is reportedly on the trade block. Despite a complicated history that includes several off-court scandals, he has the kind of skill set that could elevate the Nets to a new position in the East. Of course, given that they owe the Rockets a 2027 pick swap, Brooklyn doesn’t have any incentive to tank next season, and Ja could help them build a new identity while ensuring they are at least somewhat competitive.

There’s also the Golden State Warriors. They have been lurking for days now, and could use a young, 3-and-D swingman in the wake of Kuminga’s exile. He’d fit right in as a versatile forward with championship experience, but it remains to be seen if the Nets would accept a package built around Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Buddy Hield.

A team like the Bucks makes sense for Porter Jr. With a package of Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, Gary Trent Jr., and a future first-round pick, the Bucks could add a proven scorer and shooter on the wing while keeping their core intact. Now that they have Giannis’ loyalty, the Bucks can go all-in on building the best roster they can.

Whether it’s the Grizzlies, Warriors, Bucks, or some other team, it’s only a matter of time until Porter Jr. is on a new squad, and where he goes next could shake up the NBA hierarchy. With weeks to go before the deadline, no deal is imminent for now, but there is activity behind the scenes as that crucial February 5 date draws near.

