Warriors Reportedly Express Interest In Trading For Michael Porter Jr.

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. is currently in the midst of the best season of his NBA career, and it appears the Golden State Warriors are now interested in acquiring his services. NBA insider Evan Sidery reports that the Warriors are one of the teams that have contacted the Nets for a Porter trade.

“The Bucks, Pistons, and Warriors are among the teams who have checked in with the Nets on Michael Porter Jr. Brooklyn appears open to listening on Porter trade talks involving prospects and draft capital. Producing a career-best season in Brooklyn, Porter is garnering interest.”

Porter is averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game for the Nets in 2025-26. The 27-year-old isn’t just chucking up shots either, as he is shooting 49.1% from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc.

Porter spent much of the offseason sparking controversy with some wild comments, but he is now keeping his mouth shut and delivering on the court. The Nets had started this season 1-11, and he has played a big part in them turning things around to an extent, as they have gone 8-8 in their last 16 games.

You wondered how Porter would fare in a bigger role on the Nets after spending years playing third fiddle to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray on the Nuggets. Trae Young had predicted he would average 25 points per game in his first season in Brooklyn, and he was pretty much on point.

With Porter proving he can step up and play a bigger role in the offense, it’s not a surprise that teams around the league, like the Warriors, are looking into bringing him in. They certainly could use his talents on offense.

The Warriors are currently 16-15, and while much has been said about their defense, they have actually been a below-average offensive team. Their 113.5 offensive rating ranks 21st in the NBA.

We associate the Warriors with the three-pointer because of Stephen Curry, but they aren’t even close to being one of the best shooting teams in the NBA this season. They have shot 36.0% from beyond the arc, only good enough for 15th in the league.

Porter would provide the Warriors a much-needed boost on offense. His ability to shoot from outside makes him a good fit next to Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler. Porter’s rebounding would be an added boost as well. He will make them a bit worse defensively, but would make up for it elsewhere.

Porter has shown he can contribute to a winning cause, too, having helped the Nuggets win the NBA championship in 2023. So, in all, this would be a good move. We have also come up with a mock trade that sees Porter head to the Warriors. He won’t suddenly make them title favorites, but this would be a step in the right direction.