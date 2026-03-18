Jalen Williams Posts Self-Deprecating IG Story After Thunder Secured A Playoff Spot This Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder secured a vital 113-108 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, successfully becoming the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season. While this is undoubtedly a cause for celebration, Thunder star Jalen Williams did so in a unique manner.

As the Thunder improved to 54-15 on the season after beating the Magic, Jalen Williams took to social media to post to congratulate his teammates for the achievement, dropping a hilarious self-deprecating story in the process.

“Didn’t do shiii but dress up and cheerlead!!! Good job, fellas,” Williams posted.

Jalen Williams with the self deprecating humor as the Thunder clinch a playoff spot lol pic.twitter.com/GBSL2NXKVP — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) March 18, 2026

Jalen Williams’ post, while funny, is an unfortunate glimpse at his condition this season. Although he asserted himself as one of the best players on the team and was even named an All-Star last season, the Thunder guard has been riddled with injuries.

After missing 19 games at the start of the campaign while recovering from his wrist surgery, Williams gradually worked his way back into the rotation. Unfortunately, this was short-lived, as a hamstring injury eventually sidelined him.

Although he did return briefly, he hurt his hamstring again after a star-caliber performance against the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 11. Since then, Jalen Williams has missed 14 consecutive games.

Williams’ role in helping the Thunder secure a playoff berth has been minimal. But considering how valuable he is to the team, OKC will hope he returns before the postseason begins.

The Thunder Will Need Jalen Williams In The Playoffs

For the 2025-26 season, Jalen Williams is averaging 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Although he has only appeared in 26 games this season, with the team logging a 19-7 record in that span, the Thunder will need him in the postseason.

With a league-leading defensive rating of 106.3 and an offensive rating of 116.9 (8th in the NBA), OKC is formidable. When also factoring in that they have one of the deepest rosters in the league, the Thunder are largely in a solid position. But making it out of the West may be a dogfight this season.

Teams like the San Antonio Spurs have consistently overwhelmed the Thunder. Now, with the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers also rounding into form, there may be more threats to OKC than previously expected.

While the Thunder are undoubtedly favorites, having their roster at full strength will be key.

The Thunder are currently utilizing players such as Jared McCain and Ajay Mitchell to make up for Williams’ absence, but their lack of playoff experience could harm the team’s performance. Hence, ensuring that Williams returns in good health and gets some games under his belt before the playoffs begin will prove critical.