Longest Playoff Winning Streaks In NBA History: The Knicks Could Tie The Record

The Knicks are two wins away from doing something only one team has ever done. They enter Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals with 13 straight playoff wins, a 2-0 lead over the Spurs, and a chance to move within one win of the longest single-postseason winning streak in NBA history.

Game 3 is huge for two reasons. First, the Knicks can go up 3-0 and put themselves one win away from the championship. Second, a win would push their playoff winning streak to 14, which would put them right behind the 2017 Warriors. If the Knicks win Game 3 and Game 4 at MSG, they would finish the Finals with a sweep, win the title, and tie the all-time playoff record with 15 straight wins.

That isn’t common practice. Even dominant champions usually lose at least once or twice before the Finals. The Knicks have not done that during this run. They have won tight games, blowouts, road games, and now two Finals games on the Spurs’ floor. This isn’t only about being hot for one week. This has become one of the best playoff runs ever.

The record still belongs to the 2017 Warriors, who opened the playoffs 15-0 before losing Game 4 of the Finals and then closing the title in Game 5. The Knicks can’t pass them this year because only two possible games remain if they keep winning, but they can tie them. That alone puts this run in a different place.

Here are the 10 longest playoff winning streaks in NBA history, starting with a Nets run that ended in the Finals.

10. Brooklyn Nets, 10 Straight Wins (2003)

The 2003 Nets don’t get mentioned as much as some other teams on this list, but their playoff winning streak was real. They finished the regular season 49-33, won the Atlantic Division, and built their whole run on defense, speed, and Jason Kidd’s control of the game. They weren’t a huge scoring team, with 95.4 points per game in the regular season, but they allowed only 90.1 points per game. That was their base.

Their 10-game streak started after a difficult first-round series against the Bucks. The Nets were tied 2-2 after four games, then won Game 5 and Game 6 to finish the series. After that, they swept the Celtics in the second round and swept the Pistons in the East Finals. That is how they got to 10 straight wins before the Finals.

Jason Kidd was the center of everything. In the 2003 playoffs, he put up 20.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He wasn’t only passing the ball. He was scoring more than usual, pushing tempo, rebounding like a forward, and setting the tone on defense. Kenyon Martin was also important for them with 18.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game.

The Nets also got strong support from Richard Jefferson, who added 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds, and Kerry Kittles, who gave them 10.8 points while shooting 41.3% from three. It wasn’t a deep superstar team, but it had balance, athleticism, and a clear style.

The streak ended in Game 1 of the Finals, when the Nets lost 101-89 to the Spurs. They still made the series competitive and won two games, but they lost the Finals 4-2. Even with that ending, 10 straight playoff wins is still a serious run, especially for a team built more on defense and pace than elite half-court scoring.

9. San Antonio Spurs, 10 Straight Wins (2012)

The 2012 lockout season didn’t slow the Spurs at all. They finished 50-16, tied for the best record in the NBA, and entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the West. Their offense was already one of the best in the league, with 103.7 points per game, second in the NBA. They weren’t the fastest or youngest team, but they played with great rhythm and always found the right shot.

The streak started with a first-round sweep of the Jazz. The Spurs won all four games by double digits, and the series never felt very close. Then they swept the Clippers in the second round, with two road wins to close the series. After that, they opened the West Finals with two more wins against the Thunder. That made it 10 straight playoff wins.

Tony Parker was the main engine of that run. He finished the 2012 playoffs with 20.1 points and 6.8 assists per game. Tim Duncan was still giving them strong production inside, with 17.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks. Manu Ginobili was not playing huge minutes anymore, but he still added 11.5 points and 4.0 assists, and he gave the second unit a real creator.

The Spurs also had a lot around the main trio. Kawhi Leonard was still a rookie, but he already helped with defense, rebounding, and size on the wing. Danny Green, Stephen Jackson, Boris Diaw, and Tiago Splitter all had roles. This wasn’t only about three stars. It was about spacing, passing, ball movement, and a system that made every player useful.

Then the run stopped very fast. The Thunder won Game 3 of the West Finals, 102-82, then won the next three games. Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden gave the Spurs too much athleticism and shot creation, and the series flipped from 2-0 Spurs to 4-2 Thunder.

That is why this streak is a strange one. The Spurs won 10 straight playoff games and looked like the best team in the NBA, but they didn’t even reach the Finals. It was a great run, just with a brutal ending.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers, 10 Straight Wins (2016)

Before the famous Finals comeback, the Cavaliers were already destroying the East. They finished 57-25, took the No. 1 seed, and had one of the best offenses in the league. Their 110.9 offensive rating ranked third in the NBA, and that scoring power showed fast once the playoffs started.

The Cavaliers opened with a sweep of the Pistons in the first round. The Pistons made some games competitive, but the Cavaliers had too much shooting and too much star power late in games. Then came a second-round sweep of the Hawks, where the Cavaliers buried them with three-point shooting and spacing. After two more wins against the Raptors in the East Finals, the streak reached 10.

LeBron James was still the center of everything. In the 2016 playoffs, he posted 26.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. He controlled the pace, attacked the rim, defended many positions, and created easy shots for everyone else. Kyrie Irving gave them elite scoring next to him, finishing the playoffs with 25.2 points and 4.7 assists per game.

Kevin Love also gave the Cavaliers the spacing they needed. He had 14.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in the playoffs, and his ability to shoot from outside pulled big men away from the paint. That opened driving lanes for James and Irving.

The streak ended in Game 3 of the East Finals, when the Raptors beat the Cavaliers 99-84. For a moment, the Cavaliers looked less perfect, and the Raptors also won Game 4 to tie the series 2-2. But the Cavaliers answered with two strong wins and closed the series in six games.

This 10-game streak wasn’t even the biggest part of their postseason. That is what makes it special. The Cavaliers started 10-0, lost some control in the East Finals, then still made NBA history by coming back from 3-1 against the Warriors in the Finals.

7. Cleveland Cavaliers, 10 Straight Wins (2017)

The title defense started almost perfect for the Cavaliers. They finished the regular season 51-31, took the No. 2 seed in the East, and still had one of the strongest offenses in the NBA. Their 113.6 offensive rating ranked third in the league, and that was always the main point with this group. Even when the defense wasn’t great, they could score with anyone.

Their streak started with a sweep of the Pacers in the first round. That series was closer than a normal sweep, but the Cavaliers had the best player and better late-game scoring. Then they swept the Raptors in the second round, winning the four games by double digits. After that, they opened the East Finals with two road wins over the Celtics. That made it 10 straight wins to start the playoffs.

LeBron was still playing at a ridiculous level. In the 2017 playoffs, he put up 32.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 7.8 assists while shooting 56.5% from the field and 41.1% from three. That version of James was almost impossible to deal with because he was scoring at the rim, hitting threes, posting up, and controlling the whole game as a passer.

Kyrie Irving gave the Cavaliers another elite scorer next to him. He finished the playoffs with 25.9 points and 5.3 assists per game, while shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.3% from three. Kevin Love added 16.8 points and 10.6 rebounds, and his shooting kept the floor open for James and Irving. The Cavaliers were top-heavy, but that top was very hard to stop.

The streak ended in Game 3 of the East Finals, when the Celtics won 111-108. The Cavaliers still won the series in five games, so the loss didn’t hurt them much in the East. The bigger problem came in the Finals, where the Warriors had Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

That is why this streak feels strong but also limited. The Cavaliers started 10-0 and destroyed the East again, but they ran into a Warriors team that was just too loaded. The run ended with a 4-1 Finals loss, even with James playing great basketball.

6. Boston Celtics, 10 Straight Wins (2024)

By the middle of the 2024 playoffs, the Celtics looked like the deepest team in the league. They finished the regular season 64-18, took the No. 1 seed in the East, and entered the postseason with the best record in the NBA. This wasn’t only about one star getting hot. They had size, shooting, defense, and many players who could score enough in their role.

Their 10-game streak started after losing Game 2 to the Cavaliers in the second round. From there, the Celtics won Games 3, 4, and 5 to close that series. Then they swept the Pacers in the East Finals and won the first three games of the Finals against the Mavericks. That made it 10 straight wins before the Mavericks finally stopped the run in Game 4.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in the 2024 playoffs with 25.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. He didn’t always shoot at his best level, but he still gave them scoring, rebounding, passing, and size every night. Jaylen Brown was also excellent, posting 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. He later won Eastern Conference and Finals MVP after giving the Celtics strong two-way play against the Mavericks.

The support around them was the big difference. Derrick White had 16.7 points and 4.3 assists per game in the playoffs, Jrue Holiday added 13.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, and Kristaps Porzingis gave them another scoring big when healthy. Al Horford also helped with spacing, defense, and experience. The Celtics didn’t need Tatum or Brown to score 40 every night because the roster had too many stable pieces.

The streak ended in Game 4 of the Finals, when the Mavericks beat them 122-84. That was a bad loss, but it didn’t change the series. The Celtics came back in Game 5 and won 106-88 to take the championship.

This 10-game streak was different from some others because it ended with a title. The Celtics weren’t perfect, but they were clearly the best team in the playoffs. They had more high-level players than the Mavericks, more defensive answers, and enough offense after Tatum and Brown to finish the job.

5. Los Angeles Lakers, 11 Straight Wins (1989)

By the time the 1989 playoffs started, the Lakers were still trying to extend the Showtime dynasty. They had just won back-to-back titles in 1987 and 1988, finished 57-25, and entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the West.

Their playoff start was perfect. The Lakers swept the Blazers in the first round (3-0), swept the SuperSonics in the second round, and then swept the Suns in the West Finals. That made them 11-0 before the Finals. They didn’t just get through the West. They erased every opponent before the championship round.

Magic Johnson was still the main reason everything worked. He won MVP that season after posting 22.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 12.8 assists per game. In the playoffs, he finished as the postseason assists leader with 165 assists. James Worthy gave the Lakers strong scoring on the wing, putting up 24.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in the playoffs while shooting 56.7% from the field.

The streak ended in Game 1 of the Finals, when the Pistons beat the Lakers 109-97. Then everything fell apart fast. Byron Scott missed the whole Finals with injury, and Magic also got hurt in the series. The Pistons swept the Lakers 4-0, and Joe Dumars won Finals MVP.

4. Los Angeles Lakers, 11 Straight Wins (2001)

No team on this list looked more dangerous from the start of the playoffs than the 2001 Lakers. The regular season wasn’t perfect, as they went 56-26, but the playoffs were completely different. Once the postseason started, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant played like the two best players in the league at the same time.

The streak started with a sweep of the Blazers in the first round. Then the Lakers swept the Kings in the second round, and that was already a big statement because the Kings were one of the best teams in the West. After that, they swept the Spurs in the West Finals, winning by 14, 7, 39, and 29 points. That made the Lakers 11-0 before the Finals.

O’Neal was the main force inside. In the 2001 playoffs, he put up 30.4 points, 15.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.4 blocks per game. There was no answer for him around the rim, and every opponent had to send extra help. Bryant punished that from everywhere else. He finished the playoffs with 29.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game, and he was especially dominant in the West rounds.

The streak ended in Game 1 of the Finals, when the 76ers won 107-101 in overtime behind 48 points from Allen Iverson. That loss stopped the Lakers from going unbeaten, but it didn’t really change the series. They won the next four games and closed the Finals 4-1.

3. San Antonio Spurs, 12 Straight Wins (1999)

The 1999 Spurs were built for the weird lockout season. They finished 37-13, took the No. 1 seed in the West, and had the best defense in the league. The pace was slower, the games were more physical, and that helped them a lot because Tim Duncan and David Robinson gave them size, rim protection, and steady scoring inside.

Their streak didn’t start at the beginning of the playoffs. They lost Game 2 in the first round against the Timberwolves, then won the next two games to finish that series. After that, the Spurs swept the Lakers in the second round, swept the Blazers in the West Finals, and won the first two games of the Finals against the Knicks. That made it 12 straight playoff wins before the Knicks finally won Game 3.

Duncan was already the best player on the team in only his second season. He put up 23.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game in the playoffs while shooting 51.1% from the field. David Robinson was still very important, with 15.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.4 blocks per game. That frontcourt made every series feel impossible for opponents.

The Spurs finished the job anyway after the streak ended. They beat the Knicks in five games, and Duncan won Finals MVP with 27.4 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. That 12-game run stayed as the best single-postseason streak until the 2017 Warriors passed it.

2. New York Knicks, 13 Straight Wins (2026)

The Knicks are the active team on this list, with a chance to keep climbing. They enter Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals with 13 straight playoff wins and a 2-0 lead over the Spurs. They won Game 1, 105-95, then stole Game 2, 105-104, taking both games on the Spurs’ floor before the series moved to MSG.

That puts the Knicks in a huge spot. If they win Game 3, they move to 14 straight playoff wins and take a 3-0 Finals lead. If they win Game 4, they sweep the Spurs, win the championship, and tie the Warriors’ all-time record with 15 straight wins in one postseason.

The run has also had real star production. Jalen Brunson is leading the Knicks in the Finals at 25.0 points per game, while Karl-Anthony Towns is giving them a major inside presence and leads them with 12.5 rebounds per game in the series. The Knicks are not winning only because of one hot shooting night. They have defended, closed tight games, and already won twice on the road in the Finals.

Game 3 now becomes the swing point. The Spurs still have Victor Wembanyama and enough talent to make the series dangerous, but the Knicks have the lead, the streak, and home court. One more win would put them one step away from the title and one step away from the record.

1. Golden State Warriors, 15 Straight Wins (2017)

The record still belongs to the 2017 Warriors. They went 67-15 in the regular season, had the No. 1 offense in the NBA with a 115.6 offensive rating, the No. 2 defense with a 104.0 defensive rating, and a league-best +11.6 net rating. Then they became even harder to handle in the playoffs.

Their streak was almost perfect. The Warriors swept the Blazers in the first round, swept the Jazz in the second round, swept the Spurs in the West Finals, and then won the first three games of the Finals against the Cavaliers. That made it 15 straight playoff wins, the longest single-postseason winning streak in NBA history.

Kevin Durant changed the whole level of the team. In the 2017 playoffs, he had 28.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 55.6% from the field and 44.2% from three. Stephen Curry was just as dangerous, with 28.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 41.9% from three. That is why the Warriors felt unfair. They had two MVP-level scorers at the same time.

The streak ended in Game 4 of the Finals, when the Cavaliers finally won 137-116. But it didn’t change much. The Warriors won Game 5, finished the playoffs 16-1, and took the championship. That is the line the Knicks are chasing now: 15 straight playoff wins, one title, and one of the most dominant postseason runs ever.