How Every 2–0 NBA Finals Lead Over The Last 10 Years Ended

A 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals usually puts one team in complete control. Historically, teams that win the first two games of the championship series almost always finish the job, but the path to the title isn’t always the same. Some series end quickly in a sweep, while others become much more competitive once the matchup shifts to the other team’s home floor.

With the Knicks taking a 2-0 lead over the Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals, it is worth looking back at how recent Finals teams handled the same position. Over the last decade, several champions started exactly where the Knicks are now, but each series developed differently from there.

Here is how every NBA Finals team that took a 2-0 series lead over the last 10 years ultimately finished the job.

2016 – Warriors 2-0 Cavaliers

This is the one that makes every 2-0 lead feel a little less safe. The Warriors opened the 2016 NBA Finals like the better team by a lot, beating the Cavaliers 104-89 in Game 1 and then destroying them 110-77 in Game 2. After two games, the series didn’t look close. The Warriors had just finished a 73-9 regular season, Stephen Curry was the unanimous MVP, and the Cavaliers looked too slow, too dependent on LeBron James, and too limited against the Warriors’ spacing.

Then the series turned into one of the biggest plot twists in NBA history. The Cavaliers answered with a 120-90 win in Game 3, but the Warriors took Game 4 on the road, 108-97, and moved ahead 3-1. At that point, no team had ever come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals. The Warriors only needed one more win to finish a historic season with a title, and the Cavaliers needed three perfect games just to survive.

The first swing came in Game 5. Draymond Green was suspended after the league assessed him a Flagrant 1 foul for contact with James in Game 4, and the Cavaliers attacked the opening. James and Kyrie Irving both scored 41 points in a 112-97 win, becoming the first teammates to score 40-plus in the same Finals game. That was the moment the series stopped feeling normal. The Warriors still led 3-2, but the Cavaliers had found pressure points.

Game 6 made it real. James had another 41-point game with 8 rebounds and 11 assists, while the Cavaliers won 115-101 to force Game 7. Curry had 30 points, but he was ejected after throwing his mouthguard. The Warriors were still at home for the final game, but the mood had changed completely.

Game 7 became pure Finals history. The Cavaliers won 93-89, with James finishing the series at 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 8.9 assists to win Finals MVP. Irving hit the biggest shot, a late three over Curry, and James had the famous chase-down block on Andre Iguodala with the score tied at 89. The Cavaliers became the first team ever to erase a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals, while the Warriors became the 73-win team that didn’t finish the job.

So this 2-0 lead didn’t just disappear. It became the most painful blown lead in Finals history. The Warriors had control, home court, the MVP, a 3-1 lead, and the best regular season ever. The Cavaliers still took the title.

2017 – Warriors 2-0 Cavaliers

The Warriors took a 2-0 lead over the Cavaliers again in 2017, but this time there was no collapse. They won Game 1 by 22 points, 113-91, and then took Game 2 by 19 points, 132-113. The series already looked different from 2016 because Kevin Durant gave the Warriors another elite scorer, more size, and a clean answer for LeBron James.

Durant was the best player in the series. He finished the Finals with 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 55.6% from the field, 47.4% from three, and 92.7% from the line. Curry also had a huge series with 26.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 9.4 assists, so the Cavaliers had no real way to load up on only one star.

The Cavaliers still had elite production from James and Irving. James put up 33.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 10.0 assists, while Irving added 29.4 points and 4.4 assists. The issue was defense. The Cavaliers allowed 121.6 points per game in the series, and that was too much against a Warriors team with Durant, Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

The key game was Game 3. The Cavaliers led late, but Durant hit the pull-up three over James in the final minute and the Warriors won 118-113. That pushed the series to 3-0, and it basically ended the competitive part. The Cavaliers won Game 4 behind 137 points and a Finals-record 24 made threes, but it only delayed the result.

The Warriors closed the series in Game 5 with a 129-120 win and finished 16-1 in the playoffs. Their only loss came in Game 4 of the Finals. This 2-0 lead ended exactly how it looked after the first week: with the Warriors as the stronger team, Durant winning Finals MVP, and the Cavaliers not having enough defense to compete.

2018 – Warriors 2-0 Cavaliers

The 2018 Finals were even less competitive than the year before. The Warriors won Game 1 in overtime, 124-114, after the famous J.R. Smith mistake at the end of regulation, then took Game 2 by 19 points, 122-103, to grab a quick 2-0 lead.

LeBron James was incredible throughout the series. He opened the Finals with 51 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists in Game 1 and finished the series at 34.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 10.0 assists. The problem was that the Cavaliers simply didn’t have enough talent around him to keep up.

Kevin Durant won Finals MVP for the second straight year, posting 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists. Stephen Curry added 27.5 points per game and set a Finals record with nine made threes in Game 2. Golden State had four All-Stars in their starting lineup and controlled the series on both ends.

The Cavaliers never recovered from losing Game 1. The Warriors won Game 3 by eight points, Game 4 by 23, and completed the sweep. Unlike 2016, there was never a real momentum shift. Once Golden State went up 2-0, the result felt inevitable, and the series ended with a 4-0 Warriors championship.

2020 – Lakers 2-0 Heat

The Lakers started the 2020 NBA Finals with full control. They won Game 1, 116-98, and then took Game 2, 124-114. The 2-0 lead was not a big surprise because the Lakers had the two best players in the series and a clear size advantage. The Heat also got hit hard by injuries right away, with Goran Dragic suffering a torn left foot and Bam Adebayo dealing with a neck strain.

That changed the outlook a lot. The Heat needed Adebayo’s defense, passing, and mobility against Anthony Davis. They also needed Dragic’s scoring and ball-handling because he had been one of their best playoff players. Without both at full strength, the Heat had to ask Jimmy Butler to carry almost everything.

The Lakers’ stars punished that. Anthony Davis opened the series with 34 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists in Game 1, then had 32 points and 14 rebounds in Game 2. The Heat didn’t have enough size to keep him away from the rim, and they also had trouble with his jump shooting. LeBron James was just as steady, putting up 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists in Game 1, then 33 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists in Game 2.

The Heat did fight back, mainly because Butler was great. He had 40 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists in Game 3, giving the Heat a 115-104 win. Later, he had 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in Game 5 to keep the series alive. Those were huge games, but they also showed how hard the job was. The Heat needed Butler to play almost perfect just to win.

For the full series, James finished with 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists. Davis had 25.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.0 blocks. Butler was excellent, with 26.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.8 assists, but the Heat didn’t have enough healthy help.

The Lakers closed it in Game 6 with a 106-93 win. This 2-0 lead didn’t become a real scare like 2016 or 2021. The Heat made it competitive because Butler was special, but the Lakers always had the better stars, more size, and more stable defense. They won the series 4-2, and James got his fourth Finals MVP.

2021 – Suns 2-0 Bucks

This was the other big warning from the last decade. The Suns opened the 2021 NBA Finals with a 118-105 win in Game 1 and a 118-108 win in Game 2, so the series looked in their hands early. Chris Paul was running the offense well, Devin Booker was scoring at a high level, and the Suns had the home-court edge.

The first two games were very strong from the Suns’ guards. Paul had 32 points and 9 assists in Game 1, then followed with 23 points and 8 assists in Game 2. Booker scored 27 points in Game 1 and 31 points in Game 2. The Suns also got 22 points and 19 rebounds from Deandre Ayton in Game 1, which made the Finals look even better for them.

The problem was that the Bucks started to win the physical part of the series. Giannis Antetokounmpo was already great in the first two games, with 20 points and 17 rebounds in Game 1, then 42 points and 12 rebounds in Game 2. The Bucks lost both games, but Antetokounmpo was clearly becoming the main force.

After the Suns went up 2-0, the Bucks won four straight. Game 3 was the first real shift, with the Bucks winning 120-100 behind 41 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists from Antetokounmpo. Game 4 was much closer, but the Bucks won 109-103 with Khris Middleton scoring 40 points. Antetokounmpo added 26 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists, and his block on Ayton late in the fourth became one of the biggest plays of the series.

Game 5 was the killer for the Suns because it came on their floor. The Bucks won 123-119, even with Booker scoring 40 points. Jrue Holiday had 27 points and 13 assists, Middleton had 29 points, and Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. That gave the Bucks a 3-2 lead after starting the series down 0-2.

The closeout was pure Giannis. In Game 6, he finished with 50 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 blocks in a 105-98 win. For the full Finals, Antetokounmpo posted 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. Booker had 28.2 points per game, Paul had 21.8 points and 8.2 assists, but the Suns didn’t have enough size or physicality as the series went deeper.

This 2-0 lead ended in a 4-2 loss for the Suns. It wasn’t only a collapse. It was also Jrue Holiday’s defense, Giannis’ rim pressure, and two 40-point games from Booker not being enough that turned the series completely.

2024 – Celtics 2-0 Mavericks

The Celtics took a 2-0 lead over the Mavericks with two strong defensive games. They won Game 1, 107-89, and Game 2, 105-98, holding the Mavericks under 100 points both times. That was the first big sign of the series. The Mavericks came in with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving after a strong West run, but the Celtics made their offense look out of sync.

Doncic still scored. That was not the issue. He had 30 points and 10 rebounds in Game 1, then 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in Game 2. For the full series, he finished with 29.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. The problem was everything around him. Irving had only 12 points in Game 1 and 16 points in Game 2, and the Mavericks didn’t get enough steady creation from the rest of the roster.

The Celtics had more two-way presence. Jaylen Brown won Finals MVP with 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. Jayson Tatum didn’t shoot great all series, but he still gave them 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists. That was the difference. The Celtics didn’t have to rely on the same player to carry the scoring every night. They had more ball-handling, more defenders, and more ways to get points.

Game 3 basically ended the series. The Celtics won 106-99 and took a 3-0 lead, with Tatum scoring 31 points and Brown adding 30 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists. The Mavericks finally got one big night in Game 4, winning 122-84, but it felt more like a response than a turning point in the series.

The Celtics closed it in Game 5, 106-88. Tatum had 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists, while Brown added 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. This 2-0 lead ended in a 4-1 title because they dominated the series from almost start to finish. Doncic had the best raw scoring numbers in the series, but the Celtics had the better team, the stronger defense, and more top-level talent across the roster, while the Mavericks didn’t get enough offense after Doncic and Irving.

2026 – Knicks 2-0 Spurs

This one is still open, with Game 3 set for today at MSG. The Knicks are up 2-0 on the Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals after winning the first two games on the road. They took Game 1, 105-95, then stole Game 2, 105-104, and that second loss was a brutal one for the Spurs. It is hard enough to drop one home game in the Finals. Dropping both puts them in a very dangerous spot.

The Spurs still have a chance because teams have come back from 0-2 before. The 2016 Cavaliers did it against the Warriors, and the 2021 Bucks did it against the Suns. There is also the 2021 Mavericks-Clippers series, where the road team won the first six games. The Mavericks won Games 1 and 2 on the road, the Clippers answered with two road wins of their own, and nobody won at home until the Clippers took Game 7.

So the Spurs can still tell themselves there is a path. The problem is that this is the NBA Finals, and no team has ever lost the first two Finals games at home and still won the championship. That is the part that makes this different. Coming back from 0-2 is rare but possible. Coming back from 0-2 after giving away both home games in the Finals is a much bigger mountain.