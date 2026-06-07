Exploring How Lakers Could Land Domantas Sabonis Amid Trade Buzz

The Los Angeles Lakers are quietly emerging as one of the teams to keep an eye on this offseason. With nearly $60 million of free cap space at their disposal and the clear intention of making key roster upgrades, the Purple and Gold are expected to be serious buyers this summer.

While the profile of players they will pursue this offseason has been revealed, the Lakers have not explicitly started pursuing any players. In some ways, this could raise some concerns about their direction. However, this could also prove positive, especially in light of the new players who could become available on the trade market this summer.

Among the many names to be linked to the Lakers, a new one could be Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis. As promising as the big man has been for the Kings over the past few years, with Sacramento planning a large-scale rebuild, reports indicate that Sabonis may be among several players on the trade block.

With the Purple and Gold looking to upgrade their frontcourt, pursuing a three-time All-Star like Domantas Sabonis could be a worthwhile endeavor on paper, at least. Hence, to maximize the Lakers’ chances of solidifying their big man rotation this offseason, here is a potential trade package that could help them land the Kings’ big man.

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Domantas Sabonis

Sacramento Kings Receive: Rui Hachimura (sign-and-trade), Deandre Ayton, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, 2031 first-round pick

The Financial Outlook

Creating a trade package for Domantas Sabonis could prove marginally challenging, primarily because of his $45.5 million contract for the 2026-27 season. Thus, to offset against this while also providing the Kings with some value, the Lakers may have to part with considerable assets.

The combined $24.7 million from the contracts of Deandre Ayton ($8.1 million, player option), Jarred Vanderbilt ($12.4 million), and Dalton Knecht ($4.2 million) would comprise a large chunk of the Lakers’ outgoing assets.

While it may not be as promising, adding a first-round pick and Rui Hachimura‘s new contract (potentially in the $19-$20 million range, annually) may help the Lakers present a more appealing offer.

How Does Either Team Benefit From This Trade?

For the Sacramento Kings, the benefit of making this deal lies in the financial flexibility it brings. As a team undergoing a rebuild, ensuring that they have the cap space to go after superstars in free agency will be crucial. Thus, with this trade, the Kings offload Sabonis’ long-term contract and acquire enough expiring contracts to boost their cap flexibility in the near future.

In this scenario, only Deandre Ayton (12.5 PPG, 8.0 RPG) would be on an expiring contract this season. However, should the Kings refuse Dalton Knecht’s (4.1 PPG, 1.4 RPG, 45.5% FG) $6.4 million team option for the 2027-28 season, too, they could clear $14.5 million in cap space by letting these two players walk next summer.

Jarred Vanderbilt (4.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG) would be coming in with two years and $25.7 million left on his contract. However, with a $13.3 million player option for the 2027-28 season, the Kings could potentially see more money come off the books if he chooses to opt out, though this seems unlikely.

From the players they acquire, only Rui Hachimura (11.5 PPG, 54.1% FG, 44.3% 3PT FG) may have any value as a rotation piece. Considering that he is also likely to earn a multi-year deal, the Kings could benefit from acquiring him via trade with the Lakers. With a solid star-caliber wing in De’Andre Hunter already on the roster, providing him with more support could be worthwhile.

While the merits for Sacramento are largely long-term, the short-term gains for the Los Angeles Lakers in this deal are significant. With the addition of Domantas Sabonis, the Purple and Gold immediately look like a more cohesive unit going into the new campaign.

For starters, Sabonis provides the one thing that the Lakers seriously needed: rebounding.

As effective as Ayton was for stretches during the season, his inconsistency was worrisome. In this regard, Sabonis has asserted himself as a reliable inside presence, averaging 11.4 rebounds per game during the 2025-26 season.

While the three-time All-Star may not fit the mold for the athletic big man archetype the Purple and Gold are after, Sabonis provides tremendous stability in the frontcourt. Along with his incredible playmaking upside, he has also proven himself to be an effective threat in pick-and-roll sets.

With averages of 15.8 points and 4.1 assists per game on 54.3% shooting from the field in the regular season, Sabonis was clearly not playing up to his standards. While this may have largely been due to injury, it could also have been a product of internal discord and chemistry issues.

In the right system, Sabonis has showcased his abilities as a versatile big man. Hence, playing alongside a superstar such as Luka Doncic could help him return to his familiar form.

Should The Lakers Pursue Domantas Sabonis?

For the Lakers, the priority appears to be pursuing a “service” big man who can consistently be a lob threat alongside Luka Doncic. While Domantas Sabonis does not fit this template, there may be some upside to adding him.

Sabonis’ playoff experience and his overall IQ may make him a more reliable addition for the Lakers. While he may not be able to put pressure on opposing big men with explosive dunks, his versatile skill set in the post, along with his passing, could give the Lakers more flexibility on offense.

Realistically, the only downsides to acquiring Sabonis lie in his defensive shortcomings and his availability. To counterbalance this, the Purple and Gold would need to acquire a defensive-minded big man in free agency.

With a player like Robert Williams III on the Lakers’ radar, the Lakers may look to make significant moves this offseason to solidify their big man rotation. However, considering that their cap flexibility is largely dependent on Austin Reaves’ contract extension and LeBron James’ decision, the Purple and Gold’s window of opportunity may be slim.