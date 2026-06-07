3 Worst Trade Destinations For Alperen Sengun If The Rockets Make A Blockbuster Trade

The Rockets already made their win-now move. They went 52-30, finished No. 5 in the West, and lost to the Lakers in six games in the first round. Game 6 was ugly too, with the Rockets losing 98-78 at home. That is the kind of playoff ending that can push a front office to search for one more blockbuster.

After trading for Kevin Durant last offseason, the Rockets are clearly not thinking small anymore. If another star becomes available, Alperen Sengun could be painted as the main trade piece because he is young, productive, and valuable. He finished the season with 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists on 51.9% from the field.

Still, that doesn’t mean every trade spot makes sense. Sengun needs touches, structure, spacing, and a clear role. These three destinations would be bad for his value, his growth, or his basketball situation.

3. Sacramento Kings

The Kings don’t have many assets the Rockets would ever want, but a potential framework here could be Domantas Sabonis, the No. 7 pick, and more draft capital for Sengun. On paper, that gives the Rockets an already seasoned center and real assets. Sabonis still put up 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, but he played only 19 games, so that part is risky right away.

The Kings were also terrible. They finished 22-60, 14th in the West, with a 111.4 offensive rating, 121.5 defensive rating, and -10.0 net rating. That is not a normal bad team. That is a roster far away from winning.

For Sengun, this would be a bad career move. He would leave a 52-win Rockets team and become the main piece for a 22-win team. He would get touches, but the team context would be much worse. That matters more than raw usage.

The Kings need a center who can give them identity, but that is exactly why this is a bad spot. Sengun shouldn’t be used as the face of another rebuild when he is already good enough to play meaningful playoff basketball.

2. Detroit Pistons

The Pistons at least have a real trade idea. A massive sign-and-trade framework around Jalen Duren, salary, and draft capital makes more sense than most fake offers. Duren had a huge year with 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 70 games.

The Pistons were also en elite young team. They finished 60-22, first in the East, so this wouldn’t be like sending Sengun to a dead roster. They had a real winning structure around Cade Cunningham, Duren, Ausar Thompson, and strong depth.

But that is also the problem. Sengun would enter a team that already has Cade as the offensive engine. Cade finished among the league leaders at 23.9 points per game, and the Pistons’ identity is already built around his ball control, downhill reads, and pick-and-roll pressure.

The Pistons would still lack a ton of outside shooting with Sengun as their main center option, and would lose much pressure on the boards. Their inside defense would take a hit, as Sengun wouldn’t have the spacing required for his inside scoring ability.

Sengun would still be very good there, but his special value could get squeezed. He is not just a finishing center. He is at his best when the offense runs through his passing and post decisions. With the Pistons, he may become more of a secondary player, not the main creator.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are the worst destination because the role would be too crowded. A deal could be built around Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen, depending on what the Rockets could offer. Mobley posted 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, while Allen had 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 63.8% from the field.

The team was strong. The Cavaliers went 52-30, finished fourth in the East, and had a +4.1 net rating. This wouldn’t be a bad team problem. It would be a role problem.

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden would control the offense. Mitchell put up 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, while Harden had 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.0 assists. That is two high-usage guards already taking the ball, the clock, and the late-game actions.

That makes it the worst spot for Sengun’s growth. He would help the Cavaliers, but he wouldn’t be used like the player he is. His passing would become a bonus instead of the base of the offense, and that is a waste. For Sengun, this is the destination to avoid most.