5 Contenders That Could Actually Need Russell Westbrook In 2026

Russell Westbrook is not the explosive superstar he once was, but he is far from washed as a regular-season guard. That is the real middle ground here.

He put up 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 64 games with the Kings. The shooting was still shaky at 42.7% from the field, 33.8% from three, and 52.8% true shooting, while the turnovers sat at 3.3 per game. That is the messy part we all know.

But here is the thing: Westbrook still brings pressure. He attacks the paint, dishes passes, and rebounds like a wing. That 25.9% usage rate is no joke for a guy who might come cheap. If a bench unit needs rim pressure or a real playmaker, he can absolutely still help.

The fit has to be spot on though. He cannot go to a team starving for spacing or a second unit packed with non-shooters. No 30-minute nights either. But for a contender hunting a cheap bench spark, a pace pusher, and someone who can wake up a dead offense, he is still worth a real look.

These five teams have their own reasons to roll the dice.

5. Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets are the weakest “contender” on this list, but the idea actually clicks. They finished 44-38, grabbed the ninth spot in the East, and turned it on big time after a brutal 9-20 start, going 35-18 the rest of the way. They are not thinking about a Finals run yet, but they are clearly trying to win right now.

Their bench was decent, dropping 36.2 points, 17.5 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game while hitting 37.9% from three. Scoring was not the emergency.

The real headache comes when LaMelo Ball sits or gets hurt. They have scoring pieces like Coby White, but no veteran guard who can calmly run those ugly minutes. Westbrook would not fix the shooting (that is not his thing), but he would give them a second-unit guy who pushes tempo, crashes the rim, and sets up easy buckets for cutters and bigs.

Pair him with Moussa Diabate and it gets interesting. Diabate averaged 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 63.1% shooting, won the NBA Hustle Award, led the league in offensive box-outs per minute, and ranked fourth in screen assists. He runs, screens, crashes boards, and doesn’t need the ball in his hands. Perfect sidekick energy.

The catch is spacing. Westbrook and Diabate together need shooters everywhere else or it turns into a mess fast. On a veteran minimum though, he could protect LaMelo’s minutes and keep the rim pressure going.

Not perfect, but a smart, cheap way to lift their regular-season floor.

4. Phoenix Suns

The Suns are tight on cash, so they have to get creative with cheap adds. That is why Westbrook pops up on the radar. Not as some dream fit, but because they really need more ball-handling help.

They went 45-37, got the eighth seed and went out in the first round. Booker still delivered as the main guard, but the offense leaned way too hard on one-on-one hero ball. Booker and Jalen Green create shots, but the supporting cast lacked that constant downhill pressure.

Their bench averages 34.7 points per game (lower-middle of the league), a solid 19.0 rebounds and 8.4 assists, but they needed more guys who can break defenses. A lot of their depth was finishers instead of creators.

Westbrook fits right into that gap. He still drops 6.7 assists and gets to the rim enough to force help. He could push the tempo when Booker sits, hit shooters early, and stop the second unit from dragging.

The big problem is shooting. His 33.8% from three is okay for Russ, but defenses do not respect it. Play him with another non-shooter and spacing evaporates. So it only works as a bench guard next to shooters and one rolling big.

Money-wise it lines up nicely. He was on a minimum with the Kings, and the Suns are hunting those veteran minimum or mid-level deals. Worth considering.

They need defense more than another guard, so he is not priority one. But as a low-cost creator off the bench, he solves a clear issue.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers do not need Westbrook in the normal way. They won 52 games and finished fourth in the East. With Donovan Mitchell and James Harden running the show, this is not about adding another guard to the starting five.

This is pure playoff insurance.

Their bench gave them 33.4 points, 16.7 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game. Passing was solid, scoring was not. The scary part was the shooting: just 32.7% from three off the bench. Westbrook would not fix that and might even make it worse in the wrong lineup.

So the role has to be super specific. Short bursts. When the offense gets stuck, he comes in, pushes the pace, attacks the paint and creates layups or corner threes.

That is actually smart. Great teams need different weapons. The Cavaliers already have strong half-court stuff with Mitchell, Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. They do not need him to run the team. They just need someone to flip the switch when things slow down.

Defensively, he brings some chaos. He is not a lockdown, but he has strength, rebounding, and energy. With Mobley and Allen cleaning up behind him, the mistakes are easier to live with. He can gamble a bit more.

Has to be minimum salary only. As a regular-season grinder and emergency playoff spark, he makes sense.

Not the cleanest fit, but the Cavaliers have the structure to handle his wild side.

4. Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers feel like the smoothest East option. They went 45-37 and landed seventh, but their roster put way too much on Tyrese Maxey’s shoulders for speed and creation. When Joel Embiid is healthy he changes everything, but they still need help running the second unit so Maxey does not burn out.

That bench only scored 32.4 points per game. Pretty low. They had just 7.7 assists and a minus-54 plus-minus. Not a disaster, but not what a serious playoff team wants.

Westbrook fixes that quick. He brings pace, passing, rim attacks, and rebounding from the guard spot. He is still strong getting to the basket and loves throwing early passes. Perfect when Maxey rests and gives them a different look next to shooters.

With Embiid it can work. Westbrook loves a big who pops, passes, and punishes switches, and Embiid does all three. Spacing is the bigger question. Non-shooters make it tight. Put him out there with Maxey, Paul George, Quentin Grimes, or other shooters, and that rim pressure gets scary.

It is also about surviving the long regular season. You cannot have Maxey pushing tempo every single night and expect him to be fresh in April. Westbrook can eat some of those minutes. He carried a 25.9% usage with the Kings, so he can still handle the ball.

Risks are obvious: wild shots, turnovers, and spacing headaches in the playoffs. But on a minimum? The upside is real. The 76ers need a bench creator, and Westbrook can still deliver.

5. Houston Rockets

This is the clearest fit because the numbers scream for it. The Rockets went 52-30 and finished fifth in the West, but their bench scoring was dead last in the entire NBA at 27.6 points per game. Only 5.7 assists from the bench, too. That is exactly the kind of second-unit drought Westbrook can help fix.

They have awesome size, defense and physicality, but the bench was starving for creation. Fred VanVleet missed the year and Amen Thompson had to step up big on offense. Thompson was solid at 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, but he is still not a natural table-setter yet.

Westbrook would give them another downhill guard who pushes after rebounds, gets into early offense, and creates shots before defenses load up. That is huge for a roster full of finishers and athletes like Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, and Tari Eason. They just need more juice off the bench.

Spacing is the risk. Westbrook with Thompson and Sengun could get packed in the paint. But Westbrook surrounded by Sheppard, Durant, Smith, and a rim-runner? That clicks better. He needs shooters, not another clogged lane.

The money is perfect. He was on a small deal with the Kings and is a free agent. The Rockets do not have to break the bank. Minimum or a short one-year deal works.

For the Rockets this is not about starting him. It is about fixing the league’s worst bench scoring with a cheap guard who still brings serious pressure. That is why they are number one on this list.