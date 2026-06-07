Jason Whitlock Rips ‘Foreigner’ Victor Wembanyama Over National Anthem Conduct

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama has found himself at the center of a heated debate during the NBA Finals, but this time the discussion has little to do with basketball.

Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks, cameras showed Wembanyama standing with his arms crossed during the playing of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner.’ The brief moment quickly went viral online and sparked strong reactions from fans, media personalities, and political commentators.

Frenchman Victor Wembanyama (@wemby) stood with his arms crossed during last night’s national anthem. Wemby previously admitted he wore third-world Muslim garb to honor Eid. He’ll honor Eid, but not America. There’s nothing cool about Wemby. Go Knicks. https://t.co/pycHzXnrQg pic.twitter.com/D0UJ8SD6UE — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) June 4, 2026

Among the most vocal critics was Jason Whitlock, who blasted the French superstar and questioned whether the NBA should position him as the future face of the league.

“This league would be retarded to make Victor Wembanyama the face of this league. This man is standing there making all that money, on the biggest stage in the NBA, and you’re standing there during the national anthem with your arms crossed, while most of your teammates have their heads down. You can’t pay America the respect that it’s owed? Foreigner.”

“You wouldn’t do this over in France. But here in America, yeah, let me cross my arms and act like I’m bored as heck. Yeah, he’s 7’5″. This is amazing. We’ve never seen this. It’s a foreigner. Victor Wembanyama.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Whitlock (@realjasonwhitlock)

The criticism quickly spread across social media, where fans were sharply divided on the issue.

Some users viewed Wembanyama’s posture as disrespectful. Others suggested that Wembanyama should face disciplinary action, while others claimed they were now rooting against the Spurs because of the incident. At the same time, many fans rushed to defend the 22-year-old superstar.

Victor Wembanyama covers his face during the national anthem! This is the most disrespectful thing I have ever seen a foreign player do while playing in the United States. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/p9K3vxGC3t — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) June 6, 2026

Supporters pointed out that standing with arms crossed is not prohibited, nor is placing a hand over the heart required. Others noted that many players throughout NBA history have adopted different postures during the anthem without facing widespread criticism.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith was among those defending Wembanyama. Smith argued that respect for the anthem can be shown in multiple ways and criticized attempts to assign motives to the Spurs star without hearing directly from him.

The controversy arrived during a difficult stretch for Wembanyama on the court as well.

In Game 1, the Spurs suffered a 105-95 loss to the Knicks despite Wembanyama posting 26 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks. However, he shot just 6-of-21 from the field, 2-of-9 from three-point range, and committed six turnovers.

After the game, Wembanyama took responsibility for his performance. Game 2 brought improved production, as Wembanyama recorded 29 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks while shooting 11-of-21 from the field. Yet the Spurs still lost 105-104 after Wemby had a costly late turnover and a foul on Jalen Brunson that led to the game-winning free throw.

As a result, San Antonio now trails 2-0 in the NBA Finals heading back to New York. The debate surrounding Wembanyama’s anthem posture highlights the reality of modern superstardom. As one of the NBA’s biggest international stars and a player many believe could become the face of the league for the next decade, every gesture is magnified.

Whether fans view the moment as disrespectful or insignificant, one thing is clear. Wembanyama’s growing profile means even the smallest actions will continue to attract enormous attention, especially on the NBA’s biggest stage.