Cavaliers Fear James Harden Contract Drama Could Rip The Team Apart

Coming off an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers are closer than they’ve been in a long time to being true title contenders. With Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and James Harden leading the way, they have a roster that can compete with the best in the league, but the situation remains fragile overall.

Specifically, there is some anxiety over the James Harden contract negotiations this summer. By all accounts, he’s set to re-sign on a new, $60 million deal, but nothing is a sure bet in the NBA. In this case, while Harden would be hard-pressed to find an offer to match his $42.3 million salary, he might try to pull some shenanigans if it means securing more guaranteed money.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers are very much in charge here. James Harden has a 2026-27 player option worth $42.3 million, but only $13.3 million of it is guaranteed. If he threatens to opt out, the Cavs can call his bluff and dare him to set $30 million on fire with very little likelihood of recouping that amount in free agency,” wrote NBA Insider Sam Amico. “This is still an outcome best avoided, particularly because the Cavs gave up Darius Garland and the security of his longer deal to get Harden in the first place. And just as Harden would have few good alternatives outside of Cleveland, the Cavs don’t have the ability to replace him with someone else on the market.”

It’s not just the negotiations that have the Cavaliers feeling nervous. Harden, in particular, has a history of making things ugly when things don’t go his way, and who is to say he won’t try it in Cleveland if they don’t concede on his every whim? That’s why there is a lingering sense of fear within the franchise that he might resort to uncomfortable methods to get his way.