Lakers Emerge As Potential Free Agency Suitors For Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson

The Lakers are reportedly among four teams interested in landing Mitchell Robinson's services this summer.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Apr 9, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) secures a rebound during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
Apr 9, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) secures a rebound during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The Lakers have begun the summer with several objectives among their plans for the offseason. With Deandre Ayton potentially opting in or out of his $8.1 million player-option and Jaxson Hayes becoming an unrestricted free agent, the Lakers may need to add size and depth to their roster in terms of centers.

Even though the Lakers’ front office has reportedly said that they do not plan to make major roster changes this summer, they are still expected to be active in the market for potential upgrades in elite wings or big men. Among these rumors, one potential addition that has popped up among rumors is the Knicks’ backup center, Mitchell Robinson.

According to the NBA insider, Jake L. Fischer, the Lakers are among four teams that are expected to have interest in getting Robinson’s services.

“Teams regularly relayed to me when I’ve asked around about Robinson’s status have pointed to the Bulls, Hornets, Lakers, and Raptors. Those are all clubs known to be looking for center upgrades,” Fischer wrote in his recent report on Marc Stein’s substack.

The Knicks’ backup big man is currently recovering from a fracture in his hand that is seeing his previously-limited contributions for the team, limited even further during arguably the most important time of his career, his first visit to the NBA Finals.

He is a solid lob threat and an elite rebounder on both ends of the floor, which is also something that the Lakers are expected to seek. Robinson ended the season averaging 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks while going 72.3% from the field.

But in the playoffs, his contributions have been significantly limited as he is second-fiddle to Karl-Anthony Towns. Mike Brown loves Mitchell Robinson, so if the Knicks’ front office consults with Brown, they might push to retain Robinson in free agency. But his trainer’s comments suggest Robinson might be unhappy with his role on Brown’s team.

Mitchell Robinson signed a four-year, $60 million contract in 2022 that will expire this summer. Although Robinson doesn’t have a significant impact on his team, he does a good job as a defensive rim-running big man who can regularly grab rebounds and block shots.

The Lakers currently need assistance in those two areas, and since Robinson only makes $12.9 million a year, it could be a salary cap-friendly addition. Robinson, who stands seven-feet-tall and weighs 340 pounds, is the ideal size to disrupt in the paint, and just his presence should improve the Lakers’ defense.

He is also young enough to fit Luka Doncic’s timeline at age 28. Seeing as Robinson agreed to a declining contract, he could be a potential short-term experiment for the Lakers to see his fit alongside Doncic. It will certainly be interesting to see what the Lakers do to upgrade their roster’s depth in size in the free agency and whether Robinson fits into their plans in some way for them to want to pursue him.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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