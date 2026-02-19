4 Center Options For The Lakers To Replace Deandre Ayton This Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to close the season with their current roster, but these could very well be the final months that this current group is together. In a critical offseason, that could include the departure of LeBron James, the Lakers will be on the clock to make some moves, and the center position is one spot that could use some work.

After trading Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic last February, GM Rob Pelinka added Deandre Ayton with the hope that he might be that missing link in the frontcourt. Instead, Ayton’s play has left much to be desired for a Lakers team vying for a premium playoff position in the West. In 46 games, he’s averaging a career-low 13.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 67.5% shooting from the field.

Those are decent numbers for any starting center, but the Lakers were hoping for more from a former No. 1 overall pick. What’s worse is Ayton’s frequent lack of effort, which has been called out by JJ Redick multiple times this season. As it stands, Ayton has not given the level of dedication or work ethic required to maximize his impact, resulting in fewer minutes, a reduced role, and doubts about Ayton’s long-term place on the team.

With multiple options this offseason, Rob Pelinka will have his pick of the field to choose a new big man, but each candidate brings their own pros and cons. What’s important is that they find someone who can make use of Luka Doncic’s strengths while covering up the weaker aspects of his game.

Walker Kessler (trade)

Walker Kessler has been on the trade block for multiple seasons now, but it’s unknown if the Jazz are willing to give him up. As a team in full tank mode, it seems reasonable to think they might give up Kessler in exchange for a combination of picks and/or young players. The Lakers only have so much to offer (picks, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht), but adding Kessler to the roster would be a massive plus to both their short-term and long-term situation.

Kessler, 24, isn’t even in his prime yet with just three years of NBA experience. This season, while he’s been limited to five games, he’s posting career highs across the board with averages of 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game on 70.3% shooting and 75.0% shooting from three. Those numbers would only go up alongside Luka Doncic, who would feed him easy buckets under the rim. His consistency, maturity, and humility make him a better fit than Ayton, and his arrival would mean the Lakers have a big man that coach Redick could trust down the stretch of close games.

Mitchell Robinson (free agent)

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson signed a four-year, $60 million contract in 2022 that’s set to expire this summer. Drafted 36th overall in 2018, Robinson isn’t someone who plays a major role on his team, but he plays his part well as a defensive rim-running big man who can block shots and rebound consistently. Those are two areas that the Lakers need some help with right now, and it would come relatively cheaply given that Robinson is making just $12 million per year.

At 7’0″ and 340 pounds, Robinson has the perfect build to be a disruptor in the paint, and his presence alone should help elevate the Lakers defensively. Plus, at 27, he’s young enough to fit Luka Doncic’s timeline. The only room for doubt would be Robinson’s history of health problems. He hasn’t played a 50-game season since the 2022-23 campaign, and the Lakers will want to make sure he’s healthy before making any long-term offer.

Robert Williams III (free agent)

Robert Williams is a low-key, cost-efficient option for the Lakers. Still, his addition to the frontcourt would have some major upsides. For one, it would make the Lakers more potent defensively, addressing arguably their biggest area of need. While undersized, the 28-year-old center makes an impact through his defense, which earned him a prominent role on the Celtics for the first five years of his career.

This season, in 38 games for the Portland Trail Blazers, he’s been a bright spot off the bench with averages of 6.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game on 75.2% shooting from the field and 43.8% shooting from three. Those are modest numbers for a former first-round draft pick, but Williams doesn’t need to stuff the stat sheet to impact games. His ability to disrupt the opponent’s rhythm would be more than enough for him to carve out a place in JJ Redick’s rotation.

Daniel Gafford (trade)

Daniel Gafford isn’t the most ambitious center option for the Lakers, but he’s arguably the safest. Out of anyone else in the NBA, Gafford knows how to play with Luka Doncic, thanks to their time together on the Mavericks. If the Lakers really value chemistry, continuity, and familiarity, Gafford is arguably the best player available, since we know that he can succeed playing with Doncic.

At 6’10” and 265 pounds, he adds size and strength under the rim while also being quick enough to keep up with modern-day big men. With averages of 8.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game on 63.2% shooting, he’s a capable scorer and rebounder who doesn’t struggle to give his all on every possession. While the price for Gafford may not be low, he’d be a solid addition in Los Angeles for the right price.