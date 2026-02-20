LaMelo Ball Speaks On Scary Car Accident; Walks Out Mid Interview Due To Incessant Questions

LaMelo Ball was involved in a scary car accident yesterday when his GMC Hummer EV collided with a woman’s silver sedan at an intersection of South Tryon and West Trade streets in Uptown Charlotte at approximately 4:30 PM.

Subsequently, he arrived at work today ready to play against the Rockets at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center. But the Hornets hit another bump in their surge as they came away with a 101-105 loss down the stretch.

Following the game, Ball spoke to the media, where he was perhaps triggered by the inquisitive media and their questions about the incident. He left the interview while a reporter was mid-sentence, asking a question.

More LaMelo postgame – he clearly didn’t want to say much about the wreck. pic.twitter.com/w7otn7HBpA — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) February 20, 2026

“Fortunately, everybody is cool, so blessings,” Ball said of the crash in his initial reaction following the game. “God is great.”

“You’ve got to check in on that with them,” Ball added as a reporter asked him why he reportedly left the scene of the incident promptly.

The 24-year-old star pointed to the Hornets’ PR team, perhaps because he cannot comment on an active investigation, and the reporter may have overstepped with that question. Additionally, the reporters asked him how he knew the other party involved in the accident did not suffer any injuries.

“I saw her get straight out of the car,” the Hornets’ star responded. The video showed that the front left tire of Ball’s Hummer went missing after the accident as he swerved to safety on the other side of the road.

“Just a lot. But I’m blessed, god is great, like I said,” concluded Ball before leaving the interview in the middle of another reporter’s question. A team source later confirmed that Ball was permitted by the CMPD to leave the location of the incident.

LaMelo Ball seemingly struggled to make his shots tonight as he had only 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block while going only 5-14 from the field (35.7 FG%) and 1-6 from beyond the arc (16.67 3P%).

The Hornets’ star believed that the accident did not impact his focus on the game; he got to his spots to take good shots but just failed to make them tonight. Even Grant Williams, the Hornets’ team veteran, spoke to the media after the game about the accident.

“I don’t know all the details of the situation, so it’s hard for me to speak on it. But I’m just thankful that both he and the other party are healthy and safe,” said Williams while sounding reassured that both LaMelo and the other party involved walked away without injuries.

“That’s the number one thing for me. I don’t think I had to have any conversations, I think we were focused on today, but since I don’t have much background on it, it’s hard for me to speak on the incident,” concluded Williams.

The Hornets have now fallen to 26-30 for the season following tonight’s loss to the Rockets. They will now host James Harden and the Cavaliers tomorrow, February 20.

In their recent surge to compete for a play-in or even potentially a spot in the playoffs, the Hornets have seen multiple distractions. Hopefully, this accident will not prove to be another one for Ball.