LaMelo Ball Crashes Custom Hummer: Details Emerge From Scary Accident

LaMelo Ball was reportedly involved in a car crash in Charlotte, but no life-threatening injuries were reported.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Feb 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In what has been a positive season for the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball just had a close call that could have changed the entire trajectory of his career. In a breaking story by Charlotte local news reporter Mark Schulman, it was revealed that Ball was involved in a car accident on Wednesday that damaged his custom Hummer.

“Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in the heart of Uptown Charlotte,” wrote Schulman. “Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene of Trade and Tryon streets, where a sedan was damaged and was in the middle of the intersection. Ball’s custom 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 was on the side of the street, missing a front wheel.”

In a video of the incident, you can see colission happen in real time, at a crowded intersection with multiple traffic lights. LaMelo appears to drive on in the initial video, but he was later seen ditching his vehicle to leave the scene in a Lamborghini.

“Witnesses told Channel 9 that a gray Kia sedan was going east on Trade Street,” Schulman added. “Ball was going west on Trade when he tried to take a left onto the one-way Tryon Street, which was when the collision happened. Witnesses said they saw Ball get out of the Hummer and get in a Lamborghini.”

The good news is that there were no serious injuries reported in this incident, meaning the damage is not permanent. It’s hard to tell who was at fault in the video, but it’s possible that both parties got caught trying to beat the light. In the end, they learned a valuable lesson: some risks aren’t worth taking.

For Ball, it’s hardly the first time he’s been caught getting into trouble on the road. He’s notorious for his reckless driving behavior, which often involves breaking basic traffic laws in custom/luxury vehicles. This time, it cost him a custom-built Hummer that likely won’t be easily (or cheaply) repaired.

These types of incidents are why LaMelo’s reputation has suffered so greatly. For a guy who is supposed to be the leader of his franchise, his poor judgment and decision-making only reflect his lack of maturity and self-control. These qualities could be why his reputation is so low, but there’s still time to bring it back up.

With averages of 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 40.1% shooting from the field and 36.3% shooting from three, Ball’s game is undeniable, and it has helped the Hornets to their best season in years (ninth in the East at 26-29). Still, if they are to take that next step as a team, they’ll need LaMelo to stop acting up and set the right example for his teammates.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Feb 6, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images Giannis Antetokounmpo Admits He Might Have Already Left The Bucks If The Decision Were His
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like