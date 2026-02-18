Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed relief at remaining a Buck past the trade deadline, but it has only delayed the rumors of his inevitable departure. In fact, as Giannis continues to speak on his uncertain future, he’s only giving us more reason to doubt his long-term arrangement with the Bucks.

“As Americans say, opinions are cheap — that’s why everyone has one. Right now, at this moment, I’m in Milwaukee,” said Giannis in an exclusive interview with COSMOTE TV. “I don’t know if I’ll leave — it’s not up to me. If it were up to me, maybe I would have left already. In a year and a half, when I become a free agent at 32, it will be up to me.

The Giannis sweepstakes are set to resume this summer, with teams like the Knicks, Lakers, and Heat expected to join the pursuit. If the Bucks can somehow make win-now moves, they might yet convince him to stay. As for this season, Giannis will continue to play whenever he can, regardless of the risks.

“No one can dare come and tell me not to play. I never gave anyone that right — as long as my legs allow me, I’ll be out there,” Giannis added.

At 31 years old, Giannis is still in his prime with averages of 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 64.5% shooting and 39.5% shooting from three this season. As a two-time MVP, NBA champion, and nine-time All-Star, he’s already established himself as one of the best players in the game and a future NBA Hall of Famer.

While the Greek superstar prides himself on loyalty and continuity, his values have been pushed to the limit recently amid increasing losses and disappointing play. In short, Giannis wants to win, and he no longer believes the Bucks are in a position to compete.

The thing is, it’s by his own design that he’s still in Milwaukee. While he’s under contract now, he chose to sign that three-year extension in 2023 worth $186 million. He also refused to force a trade before this year’s deadline, despite being more expendable than he’s ever been. All that’s left to do now is play out this season and see where things go from there.

For now, the Bucks have control, and most of the leverage, but it won’t be long before Giannis can decide his own fate. As a potential free agent in 2027, he’s only got one more season before he can choose whatever team he wants. More than anything, he’ll be looking for a place he can win big while growing his legacy to brand new heights.