Giannis Antetokounmpo Admits He Might Have Already Left The Bucks If The Decision Were His

Giannis Antetokounmpo admits he may have already left Milwaukee if the decision was fully his.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Feb 6, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed relief at remaining a Buck past the trade deadline, but it has only delayed the rumors of his inevitable departure. In fact, as Giannis continues to speak on his uncertain future, he’s only giving us more reason to doubt his long-term arrangement with the Bucks.

As Americans say, opinions are cheap — that’s why everyone has one. Right now, at this moment, I’m in Milwaukee,said Giannis in an exclusive interview with COSMOTE TV. “I don’t know if I’ll leave — it’s not up to me. If it were up to me, maybe I would have left already. In a year and a half, when I become a free agent at 32, it will be up to me.

The Giannis sweepstakes are set to resume this summer, with teams like the Knicks, Lakers, and Heat expected to join the pursuit. If the Bucks can somehow make win-now moves, they might yet convince him to stay. As for this season, Giannis will continue to play whenever he can, regardless of the risks.

“No one can dare come and tell me not to play. I never gave anyone that right — as long as my legs allow me, I’ll be out there,” Giannis added.

At 31 years old, Giannis is still in his prime with averages of 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 64.5% shooting and 39.5% shooting from three this season. As a two-time MVP, NBA champion, and nine-time All-Star, he’s already established himself as one of the best players in the game and a future NBA Hall of Famer.

While the Greek superstar prides himself on loyalty and continuity, his values have been pushed to the limit recently amid increasing losses and disappointing play. In short, Giannis wants to win, and he no longer believes the Bucks are in a position to compete.

The thing is, it’s by his own design that he’s still in Milwaukee. While he’s under contract now, he chose to sign that three-year extension in 2023 worth $186 million. He also refused to force a trade before this year’s deadline, despite being more expendable than he’s ever been. All that’s left to do now is play out this season and see where things go from there.

For now, the Bucks have control, and most of the leverage, but it won’t be long before Giannis can decide his own fate. As a potential free agent in 2027, he’s only got one more season before he can choose whatever team he wants. More than anything, he’ll be looking for a place he can win big while growing his legacy to brand new heights.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Jan 12, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) argues a call with referee Brent Barnaky (not pictured) during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images Darius Garland’s Clippers Debut Delayed As Team Manages Toe Injury
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like