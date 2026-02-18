Darius Garland’s Clippers Debut Delayed As Team Manages Toe Injury

As the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare for a deep playoff run with James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, the Los Angeles Clippers are on the cusp of a major rebuild after departing with several key starters. The prize was young guard Darius Garland, but the latest intel from The Athletic’s Law Murray suggests it could be several more weeks before we see him back in action.

“Newly acquired LA Clippers point guard Darius Garland’s debut is expected to be delayed until March as the team manages soreness in his surgically repaired left great toe,” reported Murray. “A league source said Garland will likely miss a few weeks as the Clippers prioritize getting his left great toe fully healthy.”

Garland, 26, was the fifth overall pick in 2019. Hailed for his versatile two-way skillset and relentless competitive drive, he found a place with the Cavaliers and quickly emerged as their primary point guard option. But after the Cavs fell flat in the 2025 playoffs, doubts began to surface about his place on the team.

It was only after months of underwhelming play this season that the Cavaliers finally traded Garland, but his return to action will have to wait for now. After opting for surgery on his toe, his new team (the Clippers) is taking a cautious approach to ensure there are no further complications. With averages of 18.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 45.1% shooting from the field and 36.0% shooting from three this season, he’s the kind of player who can elevate this team when fully healthy. The question is, is there enough time left to salvage the season?

At 26-28 (10th in the West), the Clippers still have a path to the postseason in the wake of key departures (James Harden and Ivica Zubac). The schedule resumes tomorrow, at home, against the Denver Nuggets, before a rematch against the Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers close February with games against the Magic and Timberwolves, leading up to a showdown against the Pelicans on March 1st. That would be the perfect game for Garland to return, but it remains to be seen how much he’ll have left to play for.

Without a reliable co-star on the floor, Kawhi Leonard is by himself out there, and that makes the Clippers especially vulnerable during a stretch that could make or break their season. If they’re not careful, the Grizzlies could catch up to their position and make a push for that final play-in spot.