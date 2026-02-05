Darius Garland’s First Reaction To Clippers Trade; Admits He Wasn’t Shocked To Hear James Harden News

The Cavaliers dismantled the Clippers tonight in a 124-91 win for Cleveland. This game was scheduled coincidentally just one day after the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Cavaliers and Darius Garland to the Clippers.

While both players were not available in action tonight for their respective teams, Garland spoke to the media for the first time since the trade at the postgame press conference.

“I mean, it’s a blessing being here. It was a great time in Cleveland. Started my career off there. They took a leap of faith, drafted me at fifth over five games of college basketball. So, they took a leap of faith in drafting me. Really, appreciate them for everything. But, as for the trade, yeah, that was crazy.”

“When the trade happened, and I was already here, so it wasn’t like that big of a move. So, it was pretty easy for me. Just switch hotels basically. So, yeah, that was pretty easy. But, getting to the facility, coming to the arena, being around everybody, meeting new faces, meeting new people, is super cool.”

“I feel like the new kid at school. So, just trying to get acclimated and get kind of comfortable. Just getting to know everybody, seeing some of my guys here that I see a lot during the workouts in the summertime, and just being here, just having my time here.”

“So, I’m super excited to be here, super excited about being with the team. It’s a beautiful arena and a new energy, a new crowd. Yeah, I’m super excited.”

“Yeah, I knew about it. I mean, it wasn’t a shock. Oh, I knew, it wasn’t a shock though. It’s the business of basketball,” said Garland when asked about his reaction to hearing his name in the trade rumors for Harden initially.

Rumors have previously also suggested that Garland’s move was anticipated for a while, as he was looking to move out of Donovan Mitchell’s shadow in Cleveland. Yet, he repeatedly showed his gratitude to the Cavaliers with his remarks today.

“As I said earlier, Cleveland was great to my family and me, and I have respect for all those guys over there in the organization. I got a lot of love for everybody over there, but basketball is a business, and that’s part of it.”

“Seven years was a really long time, and it was great, and I’m glad I’m here now. It’s a new journey, the next chapter in my book. Let’s see where it’s going to take me,” concluded Garland.

In his career with the Cavaliers, Garland has averaged 18.8 points, 6.7 assists, and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 45.3% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc. But a lingering toe injury has allowed him to be available for only 26 games so far this season.

Before the game, even Harden took to social media and penned down an emotional message for the Clippers organization and their fans.

“Thank you, Steve Ballmer, L Frank, and the entire Clippers organization. Two and a half years ago, you welcomed me with open arms and allowed me to be the best version of myself,” Harden wrote. “To say I’m grateful is an understatement. I’ll forever consider myself a Clipper.”

Harden averaged 21.1 points, 8.5 assists, and 5.3 rebounds over the 195 games he played on the Clippers in his career. He shot 41.8% from the field in this duration and 36.0% from the three-point line.

In his initial reaction after the trade, Harden clarified that he did not request the trade. Considering that Garland admitted he knew about the trade and rumors also suggested Donovan Mitchell specifically asked for James Harden, it could very much be the case that it was the Cavaliers’ brainchild to trade for Harden.

Do you think Harden is a good fit alongside Donovan Mitchell to compete for a championship in Cleveland? And is Garland, the two-time All-Star, a good enough foundational piece for the Clippers to build their long-term future around? Let us know what you think in the comments section.