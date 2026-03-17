Spurs Player Ratings: Wemby And Castle Come Up Huge In Win Against Clippers

The San Antonio Spurs endured an up-and-down game to outlast the Los Angeles Clippers 119-115 on Monday night.

Eddie Bitar
6 Min Read
Dec 18, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs controlled this one for most of the night, taking down the LA Clippers 119-115 behind a dominant interior presence and strong all-around contributions from their young core.

San Antonio didn’t shoot particularly well from three (27.8%), but it didn’t matter. They owned the glass (52-37) and piled up 22 offensive rebounds, creating second chances all night. Victor Wembanyama anchored the paint defensively, while Stephon Castle delivered one of his most complete performances of the season.

 

Victor Wembanyama: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 4 BLK, 3 TOV, 9-20 FG, 2-9 3PT, 1-3 FT, 34 MIN

Wemby’s stat line says 21 and 13 with four blocks in 34 minutes, but that still doesn’t fully explain how much he controlled this game.

The jumper wasn’t really there (2-9 from three), and you could see him testing it early, but once he settled in, he stopped forcing things and just started punishing the Clippers inside. A lot of his buckets came from staying patient, using his length, and finishing over smaller defenders who really had no chance.

Defensively is where he tilted the game. Four blocks officially, but there were a bunch of other plays where guys just didn’t even try to finish once he was in the area. That kind of presence doesn’t show up in the box score, but you could feel it.

 

Stephon Castle: A

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST, 3 TOV, 9-19 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-6 FT, 36 MIN

Castle played 36 minutes and gave them 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists, and it didn’t feel forced. He wasn’t just putting up numbers – he was actually dictating stretches of the game. When the offense got stuck, he was the one getting downhill and creating something.

The most impressive part was how calm he looked. No rushing, no over-dribbling, just making the right read over and over. He also quietly grabbed a bunch of extra possessions with his activity on the glass.

 

Devin Vassell: A-

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 6-11 FG, 4-7 3PT, 4-4 FT, 35 MIN

On the court, Vassell’s performance was exceptional. After 35 minutes, he had scored 20 points on just 11 shot attempts, having converted 4 of 7 three-point attempts, and he did a good job of spacing the floor to take advantage of the open shots that were created by the offense.

 

De’Aaron Fox: B+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 6-12 FG, 0-4 3PT, 6-6 FT, 29 MIN

De’Aaron Fox had a quieter night compared to the others, but he still gave them exactly what they needed.

18 points, 6 assists, perfect from the line – and honestly, it felt like he picked his spots more than anything. The three-point shot wasn’t there at all (0-4), so he adjusted and leaned into getting to the rim and drawing contact.

Also had a couple of defensive plays that mattered late, even if they won’t stand out in highlights.

 

Julian Champagnie: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 3-8 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-1 FT, 29 MIN

This was more of a “do the dirty work” game for him.

Only 7 points in 29 minutes, but 8 rebounds, a couple steals, a block – he was around the ball a lot. Especially on the offensive glass, where the Spurs really won this game.

Not flashy, but definitely useful.

 

Carter Bryant: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 2-4 FG, 6-7 FT, 21 MIN

Sneaky impactful game.

He only took four shots but ended up with 10 points because he kept getting to the line (6-7). That’s usually a sign of someone being aggressive without forcing bad looks.

Also grabbed five boards and just played with good energy. Those bench minutes mattered.

 

Harrison Barnes: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 3-7 FG, 2-5 3PT, 18 MIN

You kind of know what you’re getting here.

18 minutes, 8 points, hit a couple threes, didn’t try to do too much. It wasn’t a standout performance, but it also didn’t hurt them anywhere.

 

Keldon Johnson: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 TOV, 4-10 FG, 22 MIN

This one felt a little off.

He got 22 minutes and the effort was there, but 4-10 shooting and a couple of rough possessions where things just stalled out. Nothing disastrous, just not very efficient.

 

Jordan McLaughlin: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1-2 FG, 1-1 3PT, 10 MIN

Short stint, but he did his job.

Hit a three, moved the ball, didn’t make mistakes. In a game like this, that’s really all you’re asking for.

 

Mason Plumlee: N/A

Game Stats: 1 PT, 3 REB, 1-2 FT, 6 MIN

Only six minutes, mostly there to give a breather.

Grabbed a few rebounds, didn’t really get involved offensively.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
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