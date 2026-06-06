Victor Wembanyama Under Fire For Shoving Knicks’ Jose Alvarado In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

The NBA fans criticize the Spurs' star player, Victor Wembanyama, for shoving Jose Alvarado of the Knicks in the second quarter of Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Victor Wembanyama turns the ball over to Jose Alvarado during the second quarter of the Knicks’ Game 1 win over the Spurs. (Image by Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post)
Victor Wembanyama turns the ball over to Jose Alvarado during the second quarter of the Knicks’ Game 1 win over the Spurs. (Image by Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post)

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs failed to get even one win at home in the first two games of the NBA Finals series against Jalen Brunson and the Knicks.

They lost Game 2 last night in a grueling 104-105 loss after coming back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie it at 104-104 before a costly Wembanyama turnover killed their hopes in the most crucial play of the game.

One of the most pivotal parts of stealing this win on the road was stifling Victor Wembanyama. Earlier in the matchup, the Knicks threw everything they had at him, including their six-foot-tall point guard, Jose Alvarado, trying to box him out intensely to negate his impact on rebounding.

During the second quarter, on one such play, Alvarado was trying to box out Wembanyama, when the seven-foot-five French star shoved Alvarado aside for boxing him out.

The Knicks guard took exception to the incident and began complaining to the officials as the Knicks’ offense broke out in transition. On the very next play, he fouled Stephon Castle, clearly in frustration with the previous call not going his way.

 

A debate broke out on social media as fans argued whether this incident was Alvarado’s fault or Wembanyama and the officials’. Most fans were very unhappy with the officiating, saying Wembanyama gets a lot of leeway on physical contact simply due to his size.

“They let Wemby get away with anything.”

“Lol, y’all are soft if you’re gonna throw your shoulder into someone, expect a little shove back.”

“Quickly rising on the list of dirtiest, whiniest, most annoying, and most entitled players in the league.”

“He is the definition of a sore loser. The second something doesn’t go his away or he’s down, he just does some bs.”

“Meanwhile, Mitch Robinson touches him and gets T’d up, what the f—!”

“On further review, the WWE take-down attempt by Wemby on Alvarado is not a foul.”

The Knicks held Wembanyama to 29 points, nine rebounds, and two assists, while going 11-21 from the field (52.4 FG%) and 2-6 from beyond the arc (33.3 3P%). To be fair, it was Alvarado who initiated the contact with Wembanyama, so he can’t be unhappy if Wembanyama tries to get his body off of his own.

Although he could have found a better way to evade the contact, once Alvarado got into his body, Wembanyama had no other option but to avoid being nullified in the play completely.

Stopping the French star was a key part of the Knicks’ scouting report. While talking to Mallika Andrews of ESPN, Jalen Brunson admitted that even though Karl-Anthony Towns was the primary matchup on Wembanyama, guarding him had to always be a team effort.

Several teams around the league have realized that one of the keys to stopping Wembanyama is to be physical with him. So teams tend to throw a lot of players at him and seek to initiate contact with him.

Therefore, the question of the permissible physicality in the league has become more prominent this season, especially in the world of the San Antonio Spurs. It will be interesting to see if Alvarado says something about Wembanyama, but as of now, all the Knicks players are focused on one thing: getting the Larry O’Brien trophy to New York.

Both teams are now headed to New York for Game 3 on Monday, June 8, at Madison Square Garden. Since the Spurs were not able to get a win in this series in the first two games in the absence of a hostile crowd, do you think they can steal a win in New York’s pandemonium to extend this series? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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