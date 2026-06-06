Vernon Maxwell Claims Hakeem Olajuwon Would ‘Massacre’ Victor Wembanyama In Head-To-Head Matchup

The debate between NBA legends and modern superstars never truly ends, and former Houston Rockets guard Vernon Maxwell recently made his stance crystal clear when discussing a hypothetical matchup between Hakeem Olajuwon and Victor Wembanyama.

According to Maxwell, the result would not be close. Speaking about how Wembanyama would fare against Olajuwon in his prime, Maxwell gave a blunt assessment.

“He wouldn’t have been able to guard him. I mean, Dream would be fading away from all that 7’4″ stuff. He wouldn’t have been able to guard Dream. Dream just had too much. That’s an unfair question for Wemby right now because he’s only in his second year. And it would have been a massacre.”

Maxwell’s comments come as Wembanyama experiences the first real adversity of his young career. The San Antonio Spurs superstar is currently down 0-2 in the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks after dropping both home games in San Antonio. While Wembanyama has still produced impressive numbers, the Knicks have made life difficult for him.

In Game 1, Wembanyama posted 26 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks but shot just 6-for-21 from the field and 2-for-9 from three-point range. He responded with 29 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks in Game 2 while shooting 11-for-21 from the field, but a costly late turnover and a foul on Jalen Brunson helped seal another Spurs defeat.

Even with the Finals struggles, Wembanyama remains one of the league’s brightest stars. This season, he averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.1 blocks while shooting 51.2% from the field and 34.9% from three-point range. He won Defensive Player of the Year, earned All-NBA First Team honors, and made the All-Defensive First Team in just his third season.

Still, Maxwell believes comparing the 22-year-old to Olajuwon is premature. Few players in NBA history possess a resume like Olajuwon’s.

‘The Dream’ finished his career averaging 21.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 3.1 blocks across 1,238 games. His greatest season came in 1993-94 when he averaged 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.7 blocks while winning MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Finals MVP, and an NBA championship in the same season.

Olajuwon’s trophy case includes two NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, one MVP award, two Defensive Player of the Year awards, 12 All-Star selections, six All-NBA First Team selections, and nine All-Defensive Team selections.

Ironically, Olajuwon has already played a role in Wembanyama’s development.

During the 2025 offseason, Wembanyama trained extensively with the Hall of Fame center. Their workouts focused on footwork, post play, ball control, face-up scoring, and developing a personalized version of Olajuwon’s famous ‘Dream Shake.’

Olajuwon initially said Wembanyama required very little adjustment because of his unique skill set. Instead, the sessions focused on helping him maximize his height advantage while maintaining the fluidity of a perimeter player.

That relationship makes Maxwell’s comments even more interesting. While Wembanyama has learned from one of the greatest centers ever, Maxwell believes there remains a significant gap between learning Olajuwon’s moves and actually facing Olajuwon in his prime.

Given Hakeem’s combination of elite footwork, post scoring, defense, and championship pedigree, Maxwell clearly believes the Hall of Famer would have been far too much for the young Spurs superstar to handle.