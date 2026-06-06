LaMelo Ball Faces $3.75 Million Lawsuit Over Allegedly Injuring Child With Car

LaMelo Ball is set to face trial in a $3.75 million lawsuit alleging he injured a child with his vehicle following a team event in 2023.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Feb 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is facing a major legal battle after a lawsuit seeking $3.75 million in damages moved closer to trial.

According to Hank Lee of WCNC Charlotte, the case stems from an alleged incident that took place on October 7, 2023, following the Hornets’ “Purple and Teal Day at the Hive” event at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The lawsuit claims Ball injured a child after driving away from a traffic light near the arena while fans surrounded his vehicle hoping to get autographs.

The trial is currently scheduled to begin during the week of June 15. According to the lawsuit, Ball allegedly drove away in a grossly negligent and reckless manner after a crowd gathered around his vehicle. The plaintiff claims her son was struck by Ball’s car and suffered severe injuries to his foot.

The lawsuit further alleges that the injuries have had long-term consequences. The child’s mother now claims her son suffers from Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, a chronic condition often associated with severe pain and long-term physical complications.

The plaintiff is also seeking damages for financial and emotional distress resulting from the incident.

Ball has denied the allegations. His legal team has requested that the trial be divided into separate phases. Under that proposal, the court would first determine whether Ball is liable for the incident. If liability is established, a second phase would determine compensatory and punitive damages.

Interestingly, the lawsuit has evolved significantly since it was first filed.

When the case was initially brought forward in May 2024, the plaintiff was reportedly seeking $25,000 for herself and $25,000 for her son, totaling $50,000. Since then, the requested damages have increased dramatically to $3.75 million.

The Charlotte Hornets were originally named in the lawsuit as well. However, a judge later dismissed the organization from the case, leaving Ball as the primary defendant.

The allegations have also drawn attention because of Ball’s public reputation as a driver.

Reports have pointed to previous videos circulating online that showed Ball driving aggressively. Earlier this year, Ball was reportedly involved in another vehicle collision. Former teammate Moussa Diabate even joked during an appearance on The Zach Lowe Show that he would not ride in a car with Ball behind the wheel.

While those incidents are unrelated to the current lawsuit, they have become part of the broader public conversation surrounding the case.

As the legal proceedings continue, Ball remains one of the NBA’s most recognizable young stars. The 24-year-old guard averaged 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.2 steals this season. While those numbers represented his lowest scoring average since his sophomore campaign, Ball still played a major role in helping the Hornets become one of the league’s surprise teams after the calendar turned to 2026.

Charlotte posted a strong 33-16 record after January 1 and briefly looked like a legitimate playoff contender before falling short in the Play-In Tournament.

Now, instead of focusing solely on basketball, Ball finds himself preparing for a legal battle that could have significant financial and personal ramifications. With trial dates approaching and both sides maintaining their positions, the case is expected to draw considerable attention throughout the NBA offseason.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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