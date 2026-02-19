New Video Shows LaMelo Ball Swerving Into Oncoming Traffic Before Hummer Crash

LaMelo Ball is back in the headlines after a new video angle surfaced from his recent crash in Uptown Charlotte, and this latest footage is raising even more questions about what actually happened in the moments before impact.

Another angle of LaMelo’s car accident 😬 pic.twitter.com/O7Q8CfSQAv — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 19, 2026

Initial reports stated that Ball was attempting to make a left turn from Trade Street onto the one-way Tryon Street when his custom 2022 GMC Hummer EV collided with a gray Kia sedan traveling eastbound. Witnesses told local outlet Channel 9 that the Kia was proceeding normally through the intersection when the crash occurred. Early descriptions framed the incident as a mistimed left turn in heavy traffic at a light-controlled intersection.

However, the newly released angle appears to show something different. In the clip, the Kia is seen moving straight within its lane without any obvious erratic movement. Ball’s Hummer, traveling in the opposite direction, seems to drift or swerve into the oncoming lane before making a late attempt to correct back.

The correction appears to come just a split second before the collision, but by then it is too late to avoid impact.

To be clear, no official crash reconstruction report has been released publicly, and no formal determination of fault has been announced. Ball’s camp previously indicated that he was trying to make a left turn. But watching the new footage, the timing of the maneuver stands out.

If the intention was to turn left, the angle and positioning of the vehicle appear unusually wide and delayed. Ideally, a left turn would begin earlier and follow a tighter arc into the intended lane. Instead, the Hummer appears to veer into oncoming traffic before attempting to pull back.

The crash took place at a crowded intersection with multiple traffic lights in the heart of Charlotte. Aerial footage showed the sedan stopped in the middle of the intersection with visible damage, while Ball’s Hummer was seen on the side of the road, missing a front wheel. In the immediate aftermath, Ball was initially seen continuing forward before later exiting the Hummer and reportedly leaving the scene in a Lamborghini.

LaMelo Ball was spotted dipping into a Lamborghini after his car crash in Charlotte. https://t.co/Zs01mG6iEL pic.twitter.com/PPmyvWvC3X — TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2026

The good news is that no life-threatening injuries were reported. Both drivers appear to have avoided serious harm, which is ultimately what matters most.

Still, the incident adds to ongoing scrutiny around Ball’s driving habits. The Hornets star has previously drawn criticism for high-speed driving in luxury vehicles around Charlotte. While none of those past moments resulted in major accidents, they contributed to a perception of recklessness that now resurfaces with this crash.

On the court, Ball is averaging 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.4 assists this season, helping the Hornets remain competitive in the Eastern Conference playoff race. His talent is unquestioned, but as the face of a franchise, off-court judgment carries weight too.

Until investigators release an official conclusion, speculation will continue. What the new video does make clear is that the sequence unfolded quickly, and the margin for error at a busy intersection can be unforgiving.