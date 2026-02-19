New Video Shows LaMelo Ball Swerving Into Oncoming Traffic Before Hummer Crash

Fresh footage appears to show LaMelo Ball drifting before late correction into oncoming traffic.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) rubs his elbow after falling during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn
Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn

LaMelo Ball is back in the headlines after a new video angle surfaced from his recent crash in Uptown Charlotte, and this latest footage is raising even more questions about what actually happened in the moments before impact.

Initial reports stated that Ball was attempting to make a left turn from Trade Street onto the one-way Tryon Street when his custom 2022 GMC Hummer EV collided with a gray Kia sedan traveling eastbound. Witnesses told local outlet Channel 9 that the Kia was proceeding normally through the intersection when the crash occurred. Early descriptions framed the incident as a mistimed left turn in heavy traffic at a light-controlled intersection.

However, the newly released angle appears to show something different. In the clip, the Kia is seen moving straight within its lane without any obvious erratic movement. Ball’s Hummer, traveling in the opposite direction, seems to drift or swerve into the oncoming lane before making a late attempt to correct back.

The correction appears to come just a split second before the collision, but by then it is too late to avoid impact.

To be clear, no official crash reconstruction report has been released publicly, and no formal determination of fault has been announced. Ball’s camp previously indicated that he was trying to make a left turn. But watching the new footage, the timing of the maneuver stands out.

If the intention was to turn left, the angle and positioning of the vehicle appear unusually wide and delayed. Ideally, a left turn would begin earlier and follow a tighter arc into the intended lane. Instead, the Hummer appears to veer into oncoming traffic before attempting to pull back.

The crash took place at a crowded intersection with multiple traffic lights in the heart of Charlotte. Aerial footage showed the sedan stopped in the middle of the intersection with visible damage, while Ball’s Hummer was seen on the side of the road, missing a front wheel. In the immediate aftermath, Ball was initially seen continuing forward before later exiting the Hummer and reportedly leaving the scene in a Lamborghini.

The good news is that no life-threatening injuries were reported. Both drivers appear to have avoided serious harm, which is ultimately what matters most.

Still, the incident adds to ongoing scrutiny around Ball’s driving habits. The Hornets star has previously drawn criticism for high-speed driving in luxury vehicles around Charlotte. While none of those past moments resulted in major accidents, they contributed to a perception of recklessness that now resurfaces with this crash.

On the court, Ball is averaging 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.4 assists this season, helping the Hornets remain competitive in the Eastern Conference playoff race. His talent is unquestioned, but as the face of a franchise, off-court judgment carries weight too.

Until investigators release an official conclusion, speculation will continue. What the new video does make clear is that the sequence unfolded quickly, and the margin for error at a busy intersection can be unforgiving.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Indiana Pacers forward Lance Stephenson (6) passes the ball as Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Lance Stephenson Shares His GOAT, Best NBA Team, Defender And Head Coach Of All Time
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like