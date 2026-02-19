Lance Stephenson Shares His GOAT, Best NBA Team, Defender And Head Coach Of All Time

Lance Stephenson has never been shy about his opinions, and his latest rapid-fire session with SLAM was no different. The former Indiana Pacers guard was asked to name his all-time favorites across basketball, and his answers were clear, confident, and rooted in the era that shaped him.

When asked who the greatest NBA player of all time is, Stephenson did not hesitate. He chose Michael Jordan. That answer will not surprise many, especially from someone who grew up watching Jordan’s legacy dominate the culture of the sport. For Stephenson, the combination of championships, scoring titles, defensive intensity, and global impact still sets Jordan apart.

On the WNBA side, he selected A’ja Wilson as the greatest ever. Wilson’s dominance in recent seasons, her MVP-level performances, and championship pedigree clearly left an impression. Stephenson doubled down later in the segment by predicting Wilson and the Los Angeles Aces would win the 2026 WNBA Finals again.

As for the best NBA team of all time, Stephenson went with the Los Angeles Lakers. While he did not specify a particular era, the Lakers’ championship history across multiple decades likely played into that decision. From Showtime to Kobe and Shaq to the LeBron era, the franchise’s sustained success makes it a common choice in these debates.

Defensively, Stephenson pointed to Dennis Rodman as the greatest defender ever. Rodman’s relentless rebounding, versatility, and ability to guard multiple positions made him a nightmare matchup in his prime. For a player like Stephenson, who built his own reputation on physical play and energy, Rodman’s style clearly resonates.

When it came to coaching, Stephenson chose Phil Jackson as the best of all time. Jackson’s 11 championships and his ability to manage superstar personalities likely influenced that pick. Guiding dynasties in Chicago and Los Angeles solidified Jackson’s place in basketball history.

Stephenson also showed love to basketball culture. He called the Kobe 8 the best basketball jersey of all time, picked ‘You Can Hate Me Now’ by Nas as his go-to pregame hype song, and named He Got Game as the best basketball movie ever. For New York hoops, there was only one answer: Rucker Park.

He even made a Finals prediction, saying the Oklahoma City Thunder would win the 2026 NBA Finals again.

Stephenson last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season with the Indiana Pacers. Over his career, he averaged 8.6 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 44.5% from the field and 31.4% from three-point range. As of early 2026, he has not officially retired but has shifted to playing in Ice Cube’s BIG3 league, while previously expressing a desire to retire as a Pacer.

Even away from the NBA spotlight, Stephenson’s voice still carries weight. And if this rapid-fire round proved anything, it is that he knows exactly where he stands in basketball’s endless debates.