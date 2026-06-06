Karl-Anthony Towns Gets Emotional Discussing Late Mother After NBA Finals Heroics

For Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, this moment has been a long time coming. After years of trying and failing to capture a title, he’s just two wins away from the feat, and emotions are already setting in.

In a chat with ABC after the win (105-104), Towns spoke up on his journey and the hardships he’s endured after losing a parent. While Towns’ mother is no longer alive to witness his impending title run, he feels like she was there fighting with him on the court, especially during Wembanyama’s buzzer-beater at the end of the game.

“I needed a stop. If you lose a parent…you just look for signs, and I’ll take any sign I could get, and I prayed to her strongly before that possession,” said Towns. “A great player got a great shot, but it just didn’t go in. It’s great defense, but I take it as a sign my mom was there with me, so I appreciate her so much.”

KAT’s mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, passed away in 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. She and Towns were close, and she was an avid supporter of his career with a constant presence at his games and team activities. Her death hit him hard, and it’s something he will never fully get over. The fact that she never got to see this year’s run is tragic, but winning it in her memory has only brought out the best in the star big man.

“When you go through something like that, other than losing a child, there’s nothing worse you can go through,” Towns said. “It builds you up, and it strengthens you beyond measure. That’s why I’ve got Phillipians 4:13 on my neck. ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,’ but I was strengthened on April 13th, when I lost my mother. I’m just grateful to be in this position because I know a lot of friends of mine who are not here to see this moment. So, I’m doing this for them.”

Tonight, in 33 minutes, Towns dropped 21 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block on 66.7% shooting and 60.0% shooting from three. He was the leading scorer for the Knicks and had a team-high +11. Statistically, the 2026 playoffs have been some of the best playoff games of Towns’ career, and the Knicks are now on pace to sweep the second seed in the Western Conference.

Of course, as much as he’s itching to celebrate, the job is not yet finished, and Towns won’t let his team get complacent. Considering the Spurs’ mental discipline and maturity, it wouldn’t be wise to give them a window to seize momentum in the series. They will fight until the last minute, and the Knicks must be ready to match them.

Fortunately, with the series headed back to Madison Square Garden, they will have an added boost from the home crowd for the next two games. For a city that’s been starved of success, they will be ready to support their team with everything they have. What impact it will make on the box score is debatable, but they’ll take anything they can get right now to close out a stacked Spurs team.