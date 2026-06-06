4 Teams That Could Target Mitchell Robinson As Lakers Emerge As Potential Suitor

Mitchell Robinson is quietly becoming one of the more intriguing names on the upcoming free-agent market. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, multiple teams have already emerged as potential suitors for the veteran center.

“Teams regularly relayed to me when I’ve asked around about Robinson’s status have pointed to the Bulls, Hornets, Lakers and Raptors. Those are all clubs known to be looking for center upgrades.”

While Robinson’s offensive numbers do not jump off the page, his impact has always gone far beyond scoring. Last season, Robinson averaged 5.7 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting an elite 72.3% from the field. He also remained one of the NBA’s most dominant offensive rebounders, pulling down 4.2 offensive boards per game despite playing only 19.6 minutes per contest.

Perhaps most importantly, Robinson finally stayed relatively healthy. After appearing in only 17 games two seasons ago and 31 games the following year, he played 60 games this season and helped stabilize New York’s frontcourt rotation. Now, as his four-year, $60 million contract expires, Robinson appears positioned to attract significant interest around the league.

The Los Angeles Lakers may be the most fascinating landing spot.

Despite adding center depth, Los Angeles continues to search for reliable interior defense and rebounding. While Deandre Ayton brings offensive skill, the Lakers still lack a true defensive anchor and an elite offensive rebounder. Robinson may not be the long-term answer as a starter, but he could thrive in a high-energy role alongside Jaxson Hayes. His ability to generate extra possessions and protect the paint would address two major weaknesses for a Lakers team trying to maximize its championship window.

The Chicago Bulls are another interesting possibility.

Chicago recently moved on from its head coach, Billy Donovan, and enters the offseason with the fourth overall pick in the draft. The Bulls are also dealing with uncertainty in their frontcourt after moving on from key veterans. Robinson could provide defensive stability and rebounding if the organization wants a more physical presence in the middle. Whether he fits their rebuilding timeline is another question, but his skill set fills a clear need.

The Charlotte Hornets also make sense.

Charlotte showed significant improvement last season and nearly reached the playoffs before falling in the Play-In Tournament. The franchise appears committed to building around its young core and may view Robinson as an upgrade in the frontcourt. While Moussa Diabate showed promise, Robinson would provide far more experience, rebounding, and rim protection for a team looking to take another step forward.

Then there are the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto already has Jakob Poeltl, but Robinson could either serve as a high-level backup or potentially become a short-term replacement depending on the Raptors’ future plans. The team has consistently valued defense, size, and physicality, making Robinson a natural fit within their system.

His strong postseason performance may only increase his value.

The Knicks currently hold a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals, and Robinson has been a key contributor throughout the playoffs. He is averaging 5.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting an incredible 73.8% from the field. His impact often goes beyond the box score, as his offensive rebounding, rim protection, and energy have helped swing multiple games in New York’s favor.

Robinson is unlikely to become a featured offensive option wherever he signs. That’s not his role. What he provides is effort, rebounding, defense, and the ability to change games during short stretches.

For contenders and rising playoff teams alike, those qualities are becoming increasingly valuable. If the Knicks finish the job and win the NBA championship, Robinson’s stock could rise even further heading into free agency.