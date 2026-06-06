Kings Reportedly Open To Trading Domantas Sabonis

The Sacramento Kings appear headed toward another pivotal offseason, and according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Domantas Sabonis could emerge as one of the biggest names available on the trade market.

Fischer recently reported that league executives expect Sabonis to become available in trade discussions this summer as Sacramento explores ways to reduce salary and reshape its roster.

“The Kings’ former All-Star center is another name, behind Antetokounmpo and Memphis’ Ja Morant, that league executives are projecting to be made available once again as part of this summer’s trade landscape. Sacramento is known to be looking to shed some significant salary if it can this offseason and seems likely to field more interest in Sabonis than other veterans.”

The report comes after a disastrous season for the Kings.

Sacramento finished just 22-60, the second-worst record in the Western Conference and 14th overall. To make matters worse, their tanking efforts failed to produce a top selection in the draft lottery, leaving them with only the No. 7 overall pick.

For a franchise that once appeared to have a bright future, the situation has become increasingly concerning.

The Kings have already moved on from two franchise point guards in recent years. First, they traded Tyrese Haliburton, who helped lead the Indiana Pacers to the 2025 NBA Finals. They later traded De’Aaron Fox, who reached the 2026 NBA Finals with the San Antonio Spurs. Those decisions have left Sacramento without a clear identity or long-term direction.

Now Sabonis could be next. Despite an injury-plagued campaign, the three-time All-Star remained productive when available. Sabonis averaged 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 54.3% from the field. Unfortunately, he appeared in only 19 games before suffering a torn left knee meniscus that required surgery.

Sabonis turns 30 this season and remains under contract for two more years. He will earn $45.4 million during the 2026-27 season and $48.6 million the following year as part of his four-year, $186 million contract.

While those numbers are substantial, there should still be plenty of interest around the league.

Even after the injury, Sabonis remains one of basketball’s most skilled offensive centers. His rebounding, passing ability, screening, and interior scoring make him an ideal fit for teams looking for a high-level complementary star. For contenders that need frontcourt help, Sabonis could become one of the most attractive trade targets available.

Sabonis is arguably Sacramento’s most valuable trade asset. Veterans such as Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Russell Westbrook could also be discussed in trades, but Sabonis likely offers the strongest return because of his age, production, and skill set.

The bigger question is what direction Sacramento wants to take. Right now, the Kings appear stuck between rebuilding and competing. They have veteran contracts, limited young star talent, and no clear roadmap toward contention. Trading Sabonis could allow them to accumulate draft picks and younger players while creating financial flexibility for the future.

On the other hand, keeping him remains a viable option. Before last season’s injury-shortened campaign, Sabonis was one of the league’s most productive big men and a nightly triple-double threat. A healthy return could help stabilize a roster desperately searching for answers.

For now, Sacramento appears willing to listen. Whether they ultimately move Sabonis may depend on whether another team is willing to meet what is expected to be a significant asking price. One thing is clear: after a 22-win season and years of questionable roster decisions, the Kings may finally be preparing for another major reset.