Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Ja Morant To Suns To Form Dynamic Duo With Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns exceeded expectations during the 2025-26 season, but after a first-round sweep at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder, the organization faces a familiar question: is this roster good enough to contend for a championship?

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, one possible answer involves taking a major gamble on Ja Morant.

Phoenix Suns recieve: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Recieve: Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale, Haywood Highsmith, Jamaree Bouyea, 2029 Phoenix Suns second-round pick, 2032 Phoenix Suns second-round pick

The proposal would pair Morant with Devin Booker and Jalen Green, creating one of the most explosive backcourts in the NBA. Phoenix finished the season 45-37 and earned the eighth seed in the Western Conference. While they were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round, the Suns showed far more competitiveness than many expected entering the year.

Still, their biggest weakness remained obvious. They lacked a true point guard capable of consistently creating offense and organizing the team.

The Grizzlies appear headed toward a full rebuild. Before this season, Memphis traded Desmond Bane. During the season, they moved Jaren Jackson Jr. as well. After finishing 25-57 and landing the No. 3 pick in the draft, the franchise’s focus has clearly shifted toward the future.

Morant remains the final piece of the old core.

This Deal Would Be A Solid Gamble For The Suns

Morant would immediately solve the Suns’ biggest problem. He averaged 19.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 8.1 assists while shooting 41.0% from the field and 23.5% from three-point range, though he appeared in just 20 games due to injuries. At his best, Morant is a high-flying, explosive All-NBA guard capable of changing games with his athleticism and playmaking.

Recent reports have suggested Morant feels alienated by the Grizzlies and wants a fresh start to prove his worth, while trade buzz around the star continues to grow amid rumors of a wider market. He has been linked to the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves in various hypothetical trade scenarios, highlighting the level of interest that could emerge if Memphis makes him available.

The former All-Star remains one of the league’s most dynamic players when healthy. He is entering the middle stages of his five-year, $197.23 million designated rookie maximum extension and will earn $42.1 million next season before making $44.8 million in 2027-28.

The former All-Star remains one of the league’s most dynamic players when healthy. He is entering the middle stages of his five-year, $197.23 million designated rookie maximum extension and will earn $42.1 million next season before making $44.8 million in 2027-28.

At his best, Morant is a relentless downhill attacker who puts pressure on defenses every possession. His ability to create shots for teammates would allow Booker to return to his natural role as a scoring guard rather than carrying primary playmaking responsibilities.

The fit becomes even more intriguing alongside Jalen Green. Instead of asking Green and Booker to create everything themselves, Morant would become the offensive engine. The trio would instantly give Phoenix one of the highest-upside offenses in basketball.

Of course, there are risks. Morant’s injury history and off-court controversies have significantly damaged his trade value over the past few years. But for a Suns team lacking a clear path toward joining the Western Conference elite, taking a swing on star talent may be worth the gamble.

The Grizzlies Start The Rebuild

Moving Ja would officially complete the rebuild while giving Memphis financial flexibility and additional assets.

Grayson Allen represents the most valuable player coming back. He enjoyed arguably the best season of his career, averaging 16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 40.3% from the field and 34.9% from three-point range. Allen remains under contract for two more seasons, earning $18.1 million next year and $19.3 million in 2027-28.

Royce O’Neale would also provide value as a veteran role player. He averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 42.1% from the field and 40.8% from three-point range. O’Neale is owed $10.8 million next season and $11.6 million the following year. Highsmith and Bouyea help make the salaries work while providing additional depth.

Most importantly, Memphis would gain flexibility. According to Marks, taking back Allen and O’Neale would save roughly $25 million in salary during the 2027-28 season while increasing the Grizzlies’ collection of future second-round picks.

The organization could then fully build around whichever player it selects with the third overall pick.

The Suns Get A Shot To Compete In The West As Grizzlies Accelerate Rebuild

This trade is ultimately a bet on direction. For Phoenix, it represents an aggressive push toward contention by pairing Ja Morant with Devin Booker and creating one of the NBA’s most exciting offensive duos. Morant gives the Suns a true floor general and provides the star power needed to chase teams such as Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

For Memphis, it officially closes the chapter on the Morant era and accelerates a rebuilding process that has already seen Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. depart.

The package itself may not seem overwhelming for a player of Morant’s talent level. Yet injuries, off-court concerns, and only two years remaining on his contract have complicated his market value.

Whether the Suns would be willing to absorb Morant’s salary and hard-cap restrictions remains to be seen. But if Phoenix believes it is one star away from contention, this may be the type of bold move required to get back into the championship conversation.