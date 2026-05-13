Controversial NBA Trade Idea: Bulls Acquire Ja Morant And No. 3 Pick In Blockbuster Deal With Grizzlies

The Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies could be staring at one of the most controversial blockbuster trade ideas of the offseason after Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed a deal centered around Ja Morant and the No. 3 overall pick.

The proposed trade looks like this:

Chicago Bulls Receive: Ja Morant, 2026 Memphis Grizzlies No. 3 pick

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Patrick Williams, Isaac Okoro, Rob Dillingham, 2026 Chicago Bulls No. 4 pick

At first glance, this trade feels shocking because Morant was once viewed as one of the future faces of the NBA. Now, the Grizzlies are reportedly open to moving him after multiple disappointing and chaotic seasons.

The Bulls Would Make This Gamble In A Heartbeat

Ja Morant’s fall has been dramatic. Last season, he played only 20 games because of injuries and averaged 19.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 8.1 assists while shooting 41.0% from the field and just 23.5% from three-point range. The season before, he appeared in 50 games. Before that, he played only nine games. For a player on a superstar contract, availability has become a major concern.

The problems were not only on the court. Morant reportedly had tension with the coaching staff this season, leading to a one-game suspension. Memphis also quietly explored its trade market near the deadline, but league interest was reportedly weaker than expected. That reality reportedly shook Morant and created more uncertainty around his future with the franchise.

Still, Ja Morant is only 26 years old and entering what should be the peak years of his career. He also remains under contract for two more seasons on his five-year, $197 million deal. He will make $42.1 million next season and $44.8 million the year after.

For Chicago, this is exactly the type of gamble rebuilding teams often make.

The Bulls are entering a new era after head coach Billy Donovan stepped down. They already have intriguing young talent in Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis, but they still lack a true superstar centerpiece. Morant instantly changes the trajectory of the franchise if he rediscovers his All-NBA form.

Getting the No. 3 pick alongside Ja Morant makes the proposal even more attractive. In a loaded 2026 NBA Draft class, Chicago could potentially land another future cornerstone next to Morant.

The Grizzlies Would Want A Lot More For Ja Morant

Meanwhile, the return for Memphis feels questionable. Patrick Williams averaged 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 37.2% from the field and 34.7% from three-point range. He is entering year three of his five-year, $90 million extension and will make $18 million next season.

Isaac Okoro averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 46.0% from the field and 33.0% from deep. Okoro has one year left on his three-year, $33 million contract and will earn $11.8 million next season.

Rob Dillingham averaged 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 42.8% from the field and 30.0% from three-point range. He is still on his four-year, $28 million rookie contract and will make $6.8 million next season, with a $8.7 million team option afterward.

The Grizzlies would also move down only one spot in the draft, from No. 3 to No. 4. That feels underwhelming for a player who was once viewed as untouchable.

This Deal Would Likely Fail

Chicago would likely accept this deal immediately because the upside is enormous. Morant gets a fresh start away from the tension in Memphis, while the Bulls finally land a star capable of energizing the franchise again.

From Memphis’ side, though, this package probably needs more draft compensation. A future first-round pick or additional young talent likely becomes necessary if the Grizzlies truly decide to move on from Morant.

Right now, this remains more of a controversial idea than a realistic blockbuster. But with Ja Morant’s future suddenly uncertain, these conversations are no longer impossible.