Rashad McCants Criticizes JJ Redick For Not Winning At Least 2 Games Against Thunder

With the Lakers being swept from the playoffs, Rashad McCants did not hold back while criticizing JJ Redick.

Siddhant Gupta
5 Min Read
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ inspired postseason run came to an end on Monday night, as the Purple and Gold suffered a 115-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4. Although the team’s performance in the final game was impressive, it does not negate the fact that JJ Redick‘s side was swept all the same.

For the most part, there was virtually no expectation for the Lakers to outlast the top-seeded Thunder, especially with a shorthanded roster. Still, former NBA player Rashad McCants demanded more from JJ Redick and his team, critiquing the Lakers’ head coach on “Gil’s Arena” after the loss.

McCants began by addressing the narrative surrounding LeBron James and the Lakers’ first-round win, stating:

“All we know is they got swept with this broom… We know that the first round wasn’t no sweep. The first round was, ‘Man, if he loses this series against this team, it’s going to affect his legacy.’ No, it’s not. The legacy is cemented… ‘If LeBron gets them out of the first round against Houston, he’s gotta be the GOAT, right?’”

Needless to say, the former NBA player was taking a shot at the media at this point for creating such narratives in the first place. However, when the topic shifted to the Lakers being swept in the second round by the Thunder, he stated:

“So you get praised for that? Get them [the Rockets] out of the first round, good. Get your a– swept, like, 23 years you’ve [James] been playing. JJ Redick, you have 100-plus wins in two years as a coach. Darvin Ham got killed, ridiculed. He went to the conference finals and then got swept. This is a big deal.”

McCants decision to compare JJ Redick with Darvin Ham is an intriguing one. From a playoff perspective, Ham was arguably more successful, as he led the Lakers to a WCF appearance. However, given the circumstances, it could be argued that McCants is being quite harsh.

To that point, the panel was also in awe of McCants’ critique, as it seemed largely unfair. Former NBA player Kenyon Martin even asserted that the Thunder were just the better team this season. Still, McCants added:

“OKC didn’t do nothing special to prove that the Lakers couldn’t have competed and won 2 games, and win 3 games, because they didn’t execute. They didn’t do basketball s–t, because they’re not a good-coached team.”

By this stage, Rashad McCants seemed to be unilaterally pinning the loss on JJ Redick. Although there is reason to believe Redick can be partly blamed for the Lakers’ shortcomings, the harsh reality is that the Purple and Gold weren’t good enough to beat OKC.

With a heavily depleted roster to close out the regular season, the Lakers’ rotation kicked into overdrive to help secure the fourth seed in the West. This poured over into the first-round series, where LeBron James routinely stepped up to the plate to lead L.A. to victory. Even with Austin Reaves returning to the rotation, the Lakers’ offense was still lacking, as their best scorer, Luka Doncic, was still recovering from injury.

In the overall scheme of things, Redick made do with what he had, and to that point, he showed that the Lakers could put up a decent fight. However, against a team like OKC, there is very little that can be done outside of being perfect for four quarters.

During his exit interview, JJ Redick admitted that the Lakers didn’t have enough to win the title this season. While this comment can be viewed as a little bit of a cop out, it will be intriguing to see how L.A.’s front office responds over the summer.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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