Luka Doncic Suffered A More Severe Injury Than A Grade 2 Hamstring Strain; New MRI Details Emerge

A new report suggests the initial MRI on Luka Doncic's injury status was misdiagnosed as a grade 2 hamstring strain.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Apr 2, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) falls to the court during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) falls to the court during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic missed the entire playoffs for the Lakers after suffering a hamstring injury that was initially diagnosed as a grade 2 strain. But according to reports, the injury was much more severe than just a grade 2 strain.

According to Dan Woike and Sam Amick, senior writers for The Athletic, Doncic initially had an MRI in Dallas, where he was told he had a grade 2 strain. However, when he went to Spain, upon further medical procedures, they found out the injury was much more severe.

“While an MRI conducted in Dallas originally showed a Grade 2 lower hamstring strain, further medical evaluation in Spain showed a deeper and more severe hamstring injury, according to a league source,” the senior writers wrote in their latest report.

This is in concurrence with Doncic calling out the fake reports at the press conference after the Lakers’ elimination last night. He claimed he was nowhere near returning, contrary to what some reporters were suggesting.

According to Woike and Amick’s report, Doncic has now begun an extreme regimen to rehabilitate from his injury into being 100% healthy.

“He’s already begun the same strict offseason diet he undertook to transform his body last summer and is currently pain-free in the hamstring, positive signs for his long-term health.”

“The expectation is that he won’t be limited in his offseason preparation for next year, the Lakers’ top priority in a good position to lead whatever roster the Lakers put alongside him,” they wrote.

Balancing his road to recovery amid an extreme regimen and prioritizing his personal life, like spending time with his daughters, will be the main focus for Doncic going into the summer.

The superstar was already having an MVP-caliber season, where he led the league in scoring during the regular season. He averaged 33.5 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the three-point line.

If injury hadn’t derailed his playoff journey, who is to say that they would not still be in the playoffs instead of being eliminated? They would have managed to extend the series against the defending champions, if not win it, in Doncic’s presence.

The combination of a sweep in the playoffs and the uncertainty of LeBron James’ future leaves Luka Doncic and the Lakers with a sour taste in their mouths and a mountain of tasks to work on in the offseason. It will be interesting to see how Luka Doncic and the Lakers navigate their summer.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Dec 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers resident of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Daryl Morey Fired As 76ers President, New Era Begins In Philadelphia
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like