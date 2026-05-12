Luka Doncic Suffered A More Severe Injury Than A Grade 2 Hamstring Strain; New MRI Details Emerge

Luka Doncic missed the entire playoffs for the Lakers after suffering a hamstring injury that was initially diagnosed as a grade 2 strain. But according to reports, the injury was much more severe than just a grade 2 strain.

According to Dan Woike and Sam Amick, senior writers for The Athletic, Doncic initially had an MRI in Dallas, where he was told he had a grade 2 strain. However, when he went to Spain, upon further medical procedures, they found out the injury was much more severe.

“While an MRI conducted in Dallas originally showed a Grade 2 lower hamstring strain, further medical evaluation in Spain showed a deeper and more severe hamstring injury, according to a league source,” the senior writers wrote in their latest report.

This is in concurrence with Doncic calling out the fake reports at the press conference after the Lakers’ elimination last night. He claimed he was nowhere near returning, contrary to what some reporters were suggesting.

According to Woike and Amick’s report, Doncic has now begun an extreme regimen to rehabilitate from his injury into being 100% healthy.

“He’s already begun the same strict offseason diet he undertook to transform his body last summer and is currently pain-free in the hamstring, positive signs for his long-term health.”

“The expectation is that he won’t be limited in his offseason preparation for next year, the Lakers’ top priority in a good position to lead whatever roster the Lakers put alongside him,” they wrote.

Balancing his road to recovery amid an extreme regimen and prioritizing his personal life, like spending time with his daughters, will be the main focus for Doncic going into the summer.

The superstar was already having an MVP-caliber season, where he led the league in scoring during the regular season. He averaged 33.5 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the three-point line.

If injury hadn’t derailed his playoff journey, who is to say that they would not still be in the playoffs instead of being eliminated? They would have managed to extend the series against the defending champions, if not win it, in Doncic’s presence.

The combination of a sweep in the playoffs and the uncertainty of LeBron James’ future leaves Luka Doncic and the Lakers with a sour taste in their mouths and a mountain of tasks to work on in the offseason. It will be interesting to see how Luka Doncic and the Lakers navigate their summer.