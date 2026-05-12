Luka Doncic Makes Slovenia-FIBA Sacrifice Amid Joint Custody Battle For His Daughters

Luka Doncic announces that he will not play for the Slovenian national team this summer as he wants to spend time with his daughters.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Apr 2, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) stands on the court during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) stands on the court during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic, who missed the entire NBA playoffs due to a grade 2 hamstring strain, has now announced that he will not be participating in the upcoming FIBA qualifiers for the Slovenian national team, amid battles for the joint-custody of his daughters.

“I love my daughters more than anything, and they will always come first in my life. As I continue working toward joint custody of my daughters, I have been forced to make a difficult decision between traveling and playing for the Slovenian national team and being with my daughters this summer,” wrote Doncic on his Instagram story.

“Unfortunately, it has been made extremely difficult for me to see them over the past eight months. I have given everything to representing Slovenia, and I am disappointed that I will not be able to play for my country this summer. But right now, my daughters and my responsibilities as a father are my priority.”

 

Luka Doncic Makes Slovenia-FIBA Sacrifice Amid Joint-Custody Battle For His Daughters
Credits: Luka Doncic/ Instagram Story

In March 2026, Doncic and his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, called off their engagement and announced their separation. Subsequently, they entered into a battle for the custody of their children amid an ugly separation.

Additionally, in April 2026, when Doncic headed to Europe to get PRP injections for his hamstring strain, he reportedly stayed in Slovenia for a few days with his daughters between the treatment regimen before heading back to Spain to complete the procedure.

Even during the postgame press conference tonight after the Lakers’ season ended, the 27-year-old Slovenian superstar addressed his daughters’ key role in his plans for the summer.

“I mean, first of all, I want to spend time with my daughters, and that’s probably the only thing that is on my mind right now. And second of all, obviously, you know, get the work in and come back ready for the season,” said Doncic.

There was a lot of backlash, even on social media, as fans speculated what they would feel if they saw Luka Doncic in the Slovenian colors in the summer after missing the entire playoffs. But amid this hard personal battle, Doncic has decided to sacrifice more potential basketball to spend time with his daughters.

Doncic was 16 years old when he made his debut for the Slovenian national team, 17 years old when he first led them to an EuroBasket title, and has since led the national team in every international competition for Slovenia.

This is a major decision for him personally, and it is fully understandable at this stage. We hope to see him bounce back stronger next season after being forced to sit out the entire NBA playoffs.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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