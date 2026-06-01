Giannis Antetokounmpo Fires Back At Fan That Didn’t Want Him To Play Soccer To Avoid Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo has become the center of NBA trade speculation this offseason, but that is not stopping him from enjoying himself.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar recently went viral after showing off his soccer skills during a visit to Budapest for the UEFA Champions League Final. While many fans enjoyed watching the two-time MVP on the pitch, one fan questioned whether Giannis should even be playing soccer given his recent injury history and uncertain future with the Bucks.

The fan wrote:

“Dame wouldn’t even workout in the summer as he awaited his trade due to fear of injury and messing up the chance to get traded. Giannis is out here playing soccer after missing much of the season with a strained calf. He is not acting like someone awaiting a pending trade.”

Giannis quickly responded:

“Just because people in my position take things for granted, why should I?! I enjoy playing!”

Just because people in my position take things for granted, why should I?! I enjoy playing! 💯🤞🏽 https://t.co/4DL1kecTMU — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 31, 2026

The response immediately drew praise from fans, with many applauding Giannis for refusing to let trade rumors dictate how he lives his life.

He also responded to another fan who was impressed by his soccer ability. The fan posted:

“Marlon was shocked at how talented Giannis Antetokounmpo was at football despite being a professional NBA player.”

Giannis replied:

“Last time I played I was 11 years old.”

The clips showed Giannis looking surprisingly comfortable on the soccer field despite not having played competitively in nearly two decades.

The timing of the viral moment is notable because Giannis continues to dominate offseason headlines. For months, the Bucks superstar has been linked to a potential departure from Milwaukee as the franchise evaluates its future after another disappointing season.

Even with the trade speculation, Giannis remains one of the best players in basketball. During the 2025-26 season, he averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 62.4% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range.

Yet concerns about his health have become a major topic around the league. Giannis appeared in only 36 games this season due to various injuries. He also missed 15 games in 2024-25, nine games in 2023-24, and 19 games in 2022-23. Most notably, he missed the entire 2024 playoff run because of injury.

Those concerns have reportedly cooled parts of the trade market. Recent reports indicated that some executives view the market for Giannis as more ‘lukewarm’ than expected because of his age, injury history, and future contract commitments.

Giannis is entering the second season of his three-year, $186 million contract. He will earn $58.4 million next season and holds a $62.7 million player option for the following year.

He is also eligible this offseason to sign a massive four-year, $275 million supermax extension with Milwaukee.

Despite the concerns, there is still no shortage of interested teams. The Miami Heat are viewed as one of the strongest contenders and reportedly have already submitted an offer. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors remain linked to him after previous trade discussions, while the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Orlando Magic have all surfaced in various reports.

For now, Giannis appears far more interested in enjoying his summer than worrying about where he will play next season.

Whether he remains in Milwaukee or eventually requests a trade, one thing is clear. The former Finals MVP is not going to stop doing the things he enjoys simply because fans are worried about what might happen next.