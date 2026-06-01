AJ Dybantsa’s Dad Explains What It’s Like Being His Son’s Agent: “You Don’t Want To Hire Yes Men”

AJ Dybantsa is widely projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but according to his father, the journey to this point has required years of sacrifice, discipline, and tough conversations.

Appearing on All The Smoke with former NBA champions Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, AJ’s father, Ace Dybantsa Sr., opened up about what it has been like serving as both a parent and a key advisor during his son’s rise to basketball superstardom.

Stephen Jackson: “Your son is getting ready for the draft and could be the No. 1 pick. How do you feel?”

Ace Dybansta Sr.: “I’m proud. He had to sacrifice a lot. No birthdays. No girlfriends. Just work. I told him, hey, you chose to do this. You’ve got to pay the price. And he paid the price. Now he’s about to be rewarded.”

Stephen Jackson: “How hard is it balancing being a dad but also being in business with your son?”

Ace Dybantsa Sr.: “It’s not that hard. People think it’s hard. It’s not that hard. I tell all the parents, he’s not my friend. He’s my son. I told him, I don’t need your ass. He needs me more than I need him. I told him, you can cut me tomorrow. I’m going to be fine.”

“I’ve been working for 37 years. I’m going to be fine. But he understands. I tell him what he doesn’t want to hear. I told him, you don’t want to hire yes men around you. People are going to kiss your ass and bring nothing to the table. I will always help.”

Stephen Jackson: “For fathers who might one day be in a position like yours, what advice would you give them?”

Ace Dybantsa Sr.: “Stay close to your boy. I’m not saying don’t get an agent, because agents are going to come after me for saying that. No, I’m not saying that. I’m just saying stay close to your son. That’s all.”

Dybantsa Sr. has become one of the most respected voices in his son’s basketball journey. Throughout AJ’s rise from elite prospect to projected No. 1 overall pick, his father has remained heavily involved in his development while emphasizing accountability, discipline, and long-term thinking.

Rather than acting as a friend or a yes man, Dybantsa Sr. believes his role is to provide honest guidance, even when it is uncomfortable. His comments on All The Smoke offered a glimpse into the philosophy that helped shape one of basketball’s brightest young stars.

That approach appears to have paid off.

During his lone season at BYU, AJ Dybantsa established himself as one of the most dominant players in college basketball. He started all 35 games and led Division I in scoring with 25.5 points per game while adding 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest. He shot 51.0% from the field and showcased the complete offensive package that NBA scouts have raved about for years.

Dybantsa’s stock has only continued to rise throughout the pre-draft process. He impressed scouts during the NBA Draft Combine, including knocking down shots in one of the event’s most difficult shooting drills. Many executives view him as the clear favorite to be selected first overall.

Recent reports have also linked him heavily to the Utah Jazz. Multiple reports suggest Dybantsa would be open to remaining in Utah after starring at BYU, while the Jazz have reportedly explored potential trade scenarios that could move them into position to select him with the No. 1 pick.

Whether he lands in Utah or elsewhere, AJ Dybantsa enters the NBA with enormous expectations. Yet based on his father’s comments, the foundation that helped him reach this point has remained simple: sacrifice, honesty, hard work, and surrounding yourself with people who are willing to tell you the truth.