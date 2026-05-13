AJ Dybantsa Knocks Down 3-Pointers In The Hardest Shooting Drill At NBA Draft Combine

The 2026 NBA draft combine is underway, and potential No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa has a whole lot of eyes on him. While Dybantsa’s measurements have scouts salivating, his performance in a particular three-point shooting drill also went viral, not necessarily for the right reasons.

Dybantsa started off ice-cold in this clip, going 0-4, which invariably led to fans throwing out conspiracy theories.

There has been this notion that Dybantsa doesn’t want to go to the Washington Wizards, who won the 2026 draft lottery. That’s down to the 19-year-old not looking all too thrilled after seeing the Wizards get the No. 1 pick.

Dybantsa has addressed his reaction, and it’s clear he doesn’t have an issue with going to Washington. Also, no potential top pick is ever going to try to lower their stock. It’s a great honor to go No. 1, and Dybantsa wants to be the first prospect to have his name called on the first day of the draft at the Barclays Center on June 23. He is the favorite as of now.

As for this drill, Dybantsa recovered very well, finishing 8-15. While you might want him to do better, Chase Hughes explained why this one was difficult.

“Some context: this is the hardest shooting drill of the day, where guys have to run all over the court when their legs are tired.”

Hughes also shared another clip of Dybantsa shooting threes, this time with fresher legs.

More of A.J. Dybantsa shooting threes at the NBA Draft combine. pic.twitter.com/E5XJupAxIS — Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports) May 12, 2026

Dybantsa went 7-11 in this clip. Now, three-point shooting isn’t his greatest strength, so you wouldn’t have been too worried even if he wasn’t doing great. Dybantsa is a terrific athlete who has the explosiveness and length to attack the basket at will. He is also a great shot creator and has had plenty of success in the midrange.

In his lone season at BYU, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game, while shooting 51.0% from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc. There is a lot to like, and his stock certainly didn’t fall at the combine.

Dybantsa was measured at 6’8.5″ barefoot and 217 pounds, with a 7’0.50″ wingspan and 8’10” standing reach. According to Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony, his closest physical comparison is a young Paul George.

AJ Dybantsa’s closest physical comp in the DX database: a 20-year old Paul George. Same height in shoes (~6’10), similar weight (~215), nearly identical wingspan and standing reach. pic.twitter.com/8dKY0sdzH3 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 12, 2026

Dybantsa also had an unofficial maximum vertical jump of 42 inches. He is just a physical marvel.

The Wizards have indicated they will consider trading down in this draft, and you wonder how much Dybantsa’s metrics here will impact their decision. If they do decide to part with it, you’d imagine there would be quite a few teams that would like to jump up and grab the exciting young forward.