AJ Dybantsa Knocks Down 3-Pointers In The Hardest Shooting Drill At NBA Draft Combine

AJ Dybantsa struggled at first, but then got going.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
AJ Dybantsa Knocks Down 3-Pointers During The Hardest Shooting Drill At NBA Draft Combine
Credit: Fadeaway World

The 2026 NBA draft combine is underway, and potential No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa has a whole lot of eyes on him. While Dybantsa’s measurements have scouts salivating, his performance in a particular three-point shooting drill also went viral, not necessarily for the right reasons.

Dybantsa started off ice-cold in this clip, going 0-4, which invariably led to fans throwing out conspiracy theories.

[Highlight] A.J. Dybantsa shooting threes at the NBA Draft combine
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There has been this notion that Dybantsa doesn’t want to go to the Washington Wizards, who won the 2026 draft lottery. That’s down to the 19-year-old not looking all too thrilled after seeing the Wizards get the No. 1 pick.

Dybantsa has addressed his reaction, and it’s clear he doesn’t have an issue with going to Washington. Also, no potential top pick is ever going to try to lower their stock. It’s a great honor to go No. 1, and Dybantsa wants to be the first prospect to have his name called on the first day of the draft at the Barclays Center on June 23. He is the favorite as of now.

As for this drill, Dybantsa recovered very well, finishing 8-15. While you might want him to do better, Chase Hughes explained why this one was difficult.

“Some context: this is the hardest shooting drill of the day, where guys have to run all over the court when their legs are tired.”

Hughes also shared another clip of Dybantsa shooting threes, this time with fresher legs.

Dybantsa went 7-11 in this clip. Now, three-point shooting isn’t his greatest strength, so you wouldn’t have been too worried even if he wasn’t doing great. Dybantsa is a terrific athlete who has the explosiveness and length to attack the basket at will. He is also a great shot creator and has had plenty of success in the midrange.

In his lone season at BYU, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game, while shooting 51.0% from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc. There is a lot to like, and his stock certainly didn’t fall at the combine.

Dybantsa was measured at 6’8.5″ barefoot and 217 pounds, with a 7’0.50″ wingspan and 8’10” standing reach. According to Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony, his closest physical comparison is a young Paul George.

Dybantsa also had an unofficial maximum vertical jump of 42 inches. He is just a physical marvel.

The Wizards have indicated they will consider trading down in this draft, and you wonder how much Dybantsa’s metrics here will impact their decision. If they do decide to part with it, you’d imagine there would be quite a few teams that would like to jump up and grab the exciting young forward.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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