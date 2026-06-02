The Active Players With The Most NBA Finals Games Played

Games played in the NBA Finals tells a lot about a player. This stat shows how consistent he was at staying healthy, talented, and valuable enough to be included in teams’ final rosters for the last series of the season.

There were first options in this list. There were defensive studs. There were role players who didn’t score much but contributed in their own way. However, one thing connects all of those players. They all played legitimate minutes in the highest-pressure games.

NBA Finals games are not handed out easily. You have to be on the right team, yes, but you also have to be good enough to stay in the rotation when every possession gets tighter. These players are not all the same type of star, and some are not stars at all, but each of them has built a Finals résumé that still stands out among active players.

T10. Alex Caruso, Pascal Siakam, Harrison Barnes – 13 Games Played

It is easy to guess how Alex Caruso ended up in this list. He doesn’t have any Finals scoring volume. What he does have, though, is one of the most reliable postseason performances of any guard in the past ten years. In 13 Finals games, Caruso scored 8.4 points, grabbed 3.1 rebounds, and dished out 1.9 assists, earning two championship rings with the Lakers and the Thunder.

Caruso’s performance in the Finals is a lot more efficient than his regular scoring production. He made 55.1% of his field goals, hitting 65.6% of his shots for true shooting. That is the result of proper shot selection. There is no forcing of pull-up jumpers here. All of the buckets come from either cutting through defenses, attacking space in transition, or shooting without any attention being paid to him. In 2025, the Thunder used Caruso’s Finals experience for this exact purpose.

Pascal Siakam’s situation is a bit different. He earned 13 Finals games played, but unlike Caruso, the Pacers forward has been a starter with a decent offensive workload in all of them. He scored 19.5 points per game, pulled down 7.6 rebounds, and dished out 3.7 assists in the Finals. His best moment in the Finals came during his 2019 Raptors championship. Siakam opened the series with 32 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 14-17 from the field.

Harrison Barnes isn’t the offensive weapon in this trio. Over his 13 Finals games with the Warriors, Barnes scored 9.1 points, pulled down 5.1 rebounds, and dished out 1.2 assists per game. In Barnes’ 2015-2016 stint with the Warriors, his job was to provide shooting, wing defense, and clean up the floor after Curry provided the first advantage in the half-court.

The problem with Barnes is that he played in the 2016 Finals when he couldn’t find his shooting stroke. After missing so many open shots in Games 5, 6, and 7, the Warriors lost their ability to stretch the floor, allowing the Cavaliers to trap him in the corners and shrink the floor. The truth is that Barnes is the starting wing in a champion (2015) and a historic 73-9 team.

T8. Kevin Durant, Kevon Looney – 15 Games Played

Kevin Durant hasn’t played more than 15 Finals games throughout his career with the Thunder and Warriors, but his output was far from the regular volume stats. He scored 30.3 points, pulled down 7.7 rebounds, dished out 4.5 assists per game, with an outstanding 67.4% True Shooting mark. This is as efficient and high-volume as things go in terms of Finals performances.

Durant made 54.6% of his field goals, 44.8% from downtown, and a flawless 91.1% at the free-throw line. His 455 Finals points in 15 appearances are the reason why he is near the top in these stats. His average of 28.2 PPG leads LeBron, Stephen Curry, and nearly every other active player in the league. He has an outstanding +105 in his plus-minus during the championship games.

The main factor in KD’s Finals success is shot quality. In 2017, he put up 35.2 points per game in the Finals. In 2018, he returned with 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists. His game was well-rounded, with rim protection, physicality, and late-clock playmaking.

Kevon Looney is the polar opposite of Durant in this list. In fact, his entire career is tied to the latter’s Finals appearances. Looney participated in 15 NBA Finals games as a role center for the Warriors. He scored 4.6 points, pulled down 4.5 rebounds, and recorded 1.5 assists per game during his time in the highest-pressure environment. What sets him apart is his 62.3% field goal rate and outstanding 60.1% true shooting rate.

The thing with Looney is that he was a rebounding specialist. He grabbed an average of 2.1 offensive rebounds per game. That’s incredible for a player who has only 18.2 minutes per game. Apart from rebounding, the center was responsible for providing screens, defending in various situations, helping his teammates score second-chance buckets. In fact, he has +32 during the Finals.

What makes KD and Looney similar is the fact that they played in the same championship teams. Durant was the dominant scorer. Looney was a possession player. Both of them were crucial in their own ways.

T6. Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard – 18 Games Played

Kyrie Irving played 18 Finals games and has the most iconic Finals bucket on the list. He averaged 25.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game in those. Even with such a heavy shot diet, Kyrie made 45.5% of his field goals, taking 22.1 FGAs per game during the championship games. His 36.2% from downtown and 93.7% from the stripe make him one of the toughest players to guard in the Finals.

Kyrie’s 53.9% True Shooting isn’t an impressive metric, but it needs to be considered in light of his role and responsibility in the Finals. Irving was tasked with scoring in isolation, using ball-handling skills and creativity to find open spaces in the toughest moments. His 2016 Finals appearance is perfect proof. During that series, he averaged 27.1 points per game and made the most iconic bucket in the franchise’s history.

His impact, though, was noticeable during the championship series as a whole. The guard was excellent during the 2016 victory, very solid in 2017, hurt his team due to injury in 2015, and was less efficient with the Mavericks in 2024.

Kawhi Leonard’s game is a lot different from Irving’s, but equally effective in terms of efficiency. He averaged 20.1 points, grabbed 9.4 rebounds, dished out 2.3 assists, stole 1.9 balls, and blocked 0.9 shots per Finals game. His 18 Finals appearances brought him 34 steals and 16 blocks. That is some of the best wing activity in NBA history.

The difference with Kawhi is that his efficiency is outstanding in the Finals. He had 62.9% true shooting mark with 49.6% from the field, 40.5% from downtown, and 84.6% from the line. His first Finals MVP came in 2014 when he destroyed LeBron and helped the Spurs win the title. Kawhi’s second championship in 2019 came with an increase in his offensive responsibilities.

5. Kevin Love – 19 Games Played

Kevin Love has played 19 Finals games, and this total explains his contributions in this postseason. He scored 12.3 points, grabbed 8.4 rebounds, dished out 1.1 assists, and had 1.2 steals in each of those appearances with the Cavaliers and Heat. Love has never been a first or even second option in the Finals, but his role remained significant as he was expected to space the floor, grab rebounds, defend in space, and be productive against the opposing teams’ smaller lineups.

Love still struggled with his shooting. He made 38.6% of his field goals and 34.7% from downtown, with an overall 51.8% true shooting rate. It is not a strong metric for a big man who had been shooting a lot from above the break, running pick-and-pop plays, and taking hurried jumpers in tough situations.

The good news with Kevin Love is that his best contribution in the Finals came from his rebounding skills. He grabbed 160 boards over his 19 appearances, averaging 2.3 offensive rebounds per game. His defensive boards have allowed him to extend the play for the Cavaliers and help them survive in the toughest situations.

Kevin Love doesn’t play much anymore and probably will end his career as an assistant coach. Yet, he still deserves credit for those 19 Finals games and four Finals appearances.

T3. Klay Thompson, Draymond Green – 33 Games Played

Klay Thompson has the third most Finals games played on this list thanks to the Warriors dynasty, and his stats prove it. Klay played 33 NBA Finals and scored 18.5 points, grabbed 3.9 rebounds, and dished out 1.9 assists during that period. His role was quite simple: defend the main guards, take jumpers off ball movement, and space the floor.

Thompson’s shooting stats are pretty good, especially considering such a huge sample size. The Warriors’ shooter made 43.5% of his field goals, 39.8% of his triples, and 84.6% from the free-throw line. Overall, his true shooting percentage is 56.7%, which is decent, even if a bit worse than his reputation due to the increased difficulties of playing in the Finals.

The key statistic here is volume. Thompson made 3.2 threes per Finals game. In his career, he has shot 106 threes in the playoffs. Only a handful of players in NBA history have done something like that. Defenders had no choice but to respect Thompson’s shooting ability, thus opening up space for Curry and other Warriors players.

Draymond Green is the other person with the same number of games as Thompson, but his Finals contributions look completely different. Green scored 11.5 points, grabbed 9.1 rebounds, dished out 6.6 assists, recorded 1.8 steals, and blocked 1.0 shots per Finals game. That is some elite production from Green, who had different duties besides scoring.

Green averaged a 105.6 defensive rating in the Finals and had a +140 plus-minus. Such numbers are expected, as the eye-test proved the Warriors’ success largely depended on Draymond’s switching, help defense, and communication skills. He could defend bigs, wings, and guards during short intervals, initiating fast-break actions after every steal.

What makes Draymond different from Klay is the lack of offensive efficiency. His 28.0% from downtown allowed opponents to cheat on Green at times. However, it was his all-around profile that made his Finals performances special. He had 219 assists, 59 steals, and 32 blocks in that timeframe.

2. Stephen Curry – 34 Games Played

Stephen Curry played one more Finals game than both Thompson and Draymond Green, but it is not enough for him to match LeBron in this particular statistic. Curry’s impact in the Finals, though, is immense: 27.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.6 steals during the championship series. Curry shot 43.2% from the field, 39.5% from three, and 91.7% from the line.

The difference in volume separates Curry from every other player in this list and beyond. Curry averaged 4.5 threes per Finals game, and that isn’t typical for players in that situation. Opponents tried to trap Curry, double-team him, switch off ball-screeners, and guard him off-ball. Yet, Curry made his mark by scoring 928 points and setting 204 assists. Those metrics show how Curry scored and played creatively against the toughest defenses.

The other indicator of Curry’s dominance in the Finals is his plus-minus of +138. It is similar to Green’s (+140), and it reflects the impact of the same dynasty from a slightly different angle. Whenever Curry was on the floor, the opponent had to defend differently. They had to defend higher on the low man, extend wings further from the basket to protect the perimeter, give help defenses less time to return.

It created more opportunities for the Warriors to find open cutters, slip screens, and second-side threes. Curry was even more dominant in the 2022 Finals, posting 31.2 points, grabbing 6.0 rebounds, and dishing out 5.0 assists. He hit 48.2% of his field goals, 43.7% from downtown, and 62.6% in true shooting. Those numbers were the reasons for his Finals MVP title.

1. LeBron James – 55 Games Played

LeBron James has played 55 NBA Finals games, more than anybody else in the history of the sport. There is no point in comparing his statistics with any other active player on this list.

The sheer volume is already insane. It is also a testimony to how LeBron dominated in every Finals series. During those games, he averaged 28.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.8 blocks, putting up a total of 1,562 points, grabbing 561 rebounds, dishing out 430 assists, stealing 93 balls, and blocking 46 shots. Those are amazing metrics to have in more than 2,300 minutes played in the Finals.

One could argue about LeBron’s efficiency in the Finals, but he had to deal with some of the best players ever, including Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, Russell Westbrook, and the peak Golden State Warriors. The shooting numbers also speak for themselves: 56.3% True Shooting Percentage. LeBron made 48.4% of his field goals, 35.2% from downtown, and 73.1% from the charity stripe.

There is one metric that makes LeBron different from every player in the Finals: a negative plus-minus of -86. The reasons are obvious, as he played in four Finals series where his team had no chance of winning at all (2007, 2015, 2017, and 2018). LeBron played incredibly well during the 2015 Finals, posting 35.8 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists when Kyrie Irving hurt his knee, and Kevin Love was ruled out.

LeBron was always dominating when he faced Golden State. During the 2018 NBA Finals, he recorded 34.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 10.0 assists while his Cavaliers were swept. There is no question that the man was doing his absolute best during every Finals appearance.

It may be argued that LeBron was underperforming in the Finals in 2007, 2011, or 2014. The problem is, he has 55 Finals games, and that is the active record that nobody is going to beat any time soon.