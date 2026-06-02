Thunder Have No Intention To Trade Chet Holmgren Despite Horror Playoffs Showing

Chet Holmgren became one of the biggest talking points of the Western Conference Finals after a disappointing showing against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Yet despite the criticism, ESPN insider Tim MacMahon made it clear that the Oklahoma City Thunder have no intention of giving up on their young star.

Speaking on NBA Today, MacMahon dismissed any suggestion that Oklahoma City could consider moving on from Holmgren following the Thunder’s Game 7 loss.

“He had an awful series. The circumstances were what they were. He’s not supposed to be the No. 2 offensive option for them. But this idea that it’s time to pull the plug on Chet Holmgren in Oklahoma City? I can promise you this. Sam Presti will not be taking that advice.”

The criticism largely stems from Holmgren’s struggles against the Spurs. In seven games during the Western Conference Finals, he averaged just 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 51.0% from the field and 27.3% from three-point range.

The numbers become even more concerning when looking deeper into the series. Holmgren averaged only 7.3 field goal attempts per game. His highest shot total came in Game 2 when he attempted 10 shots. In Game 6, he attempted only four shots. In the deciding Game 7, Holmgren managed just two field goal attempts, finishing with four points and four rebounds as Oklahoma City’s season came to an end.

Naturally, fans were quick to question whether Holmgren is truly capable of being the second star next to back-to-back MVP Shai Gilgeous Alexander.

But context matters. Holmgren was not terrible throughout the entire postseason. Across 15 playoff games, he averaged 14.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks while shooting an efficient 56.8% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc.

More importantly, the Thunder were not operating with their full roster.

Jalen Williams played only five of Oklahoma City’s 15 playoff games because of recurring hamstring injuries. He appeared in just three of the seven games against San Antonio. Without their All-Star wing, the Thunder were forced to ask Holmgren to become a primary offensive creator, a role that has never been his strength.

During the regular season, Holmgren thrived as a complementary star. He averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and shot 55.7% from the field and 36.2% from three-point range. He earned his first All-Star selection, finished runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year behind Wembanyama, made an All-Defensive Team, and secured an All-NBA selection.

The Thunder clearly still believes in that player.

Holmgren’s five-year, $239.3 million rookie max extension kicks in next season. He is set to earn $41.3 million in 2026-27, $44.6 million in 2027-28, $47.9 million in 2028-29, $51.2 million in 2029-30, and $54.5 million in 2030-31.

For Sam Presti and the Thunder, one difficult series does not erase everything Holmgren has accomplished. Oklahoma City still finished 64-18, posted the NBA’s best record, and reached Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals despite losing one of its core stars for much of the postseason.

The Spurs may have exposed some weaknesses in Holmgren’s game, but the Thunder view this as a learning experience, not a reason to move on. As MacMahon suggested, Oklahoma City’s front office remains fully committed to Holmgren as a major part of its future.

The challenge now is simple. Learn from Wembanyama, get stronger, expand the offensive game, and come back ready for the next chapter of what is quickly becoming one of the NBA’s defining rivalries.