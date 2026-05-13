Blockbuster Trade Proposal: Donovan Mitchell To Heat; Cavaliers Get Tyler Herro And Multiple Assets

A blockbuster trade proposal involving Donovan Mitchell and the Miami Heat is starting to gain traction after Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey suggested a massive offseason framework involving the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The proposed deal looks like this:

Miami Heat Receive: Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 2026 Miami Heat No. 13 pick, 2032 Miami Heat first-round pick

The Heat Finally Get Their Offensive Superstar They Desperately Need

For Miami, though, Donovan Mitchell looks like the perfect fit. Mitchell just completed another elite season, averaging 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while shooting 48.3% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range. He remains one of the NBA’s most explosive offensive guards and one of the league’s best playoff scorers.

The Heat still possesses elite defensive infrastructure around Bam Adebayo, but they continue to lack a true superstar perimeter scorer capable of carrying playoff offense consistently. Donovan Mitchell immediately solves that problem.

He would instantly become Miami’s primary offensive engine while fitting the franchise’s competitive culture and playoff mentality. The Heat have repeatedly chased stars over the last several years, missing out on names like Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant. Mitchell could finally become the elite offensive centerpiece they landed.

Financially, Mitchell is also entering superstar territory contract-wise. He is currently in Year 1 of his three-year, $150 million extension and will earn $46.3 million this season. He is owed another $50.1 million next year before holding a $53 million player option afterward. He also becomes eligible for a potential extension worth close to $380 million in 2027.

This Package Could Be A Decent Exit For The Cavaliers

The proposal arrives at a fascinating time for Cleveland. The Cavaliers are currently locked in a brutal second-round playoff battle against the Detroit Pistons, with the series tied 2-2, while the New York Knicks already wait in the Eastern Conference Finals. If Cleveland falls short again, league executives believe major roster discussions could begin immediately.

Mitchell is now in his fourth season with Cleveland and has still not reached a Conference Finals in his nine-year NBA career. That reality is beginning to create pressure around the organization despite regular-season success. And this package offers significant value.

Herro averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 48.0% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range despite appearing in just 33 games. He has one season remaining on his four-year, $120 million contract and will make $33 million next season, and could be done with Miami.

Jaquez quietly had the best season of his young career, averaging 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 50.7% from the field. He remains on a valuable rookie contract worth $16.9 million overall and will earn just $5.9 million next season. Jakucionis adds another intriguing young piece after averaging 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 42.9% from the field and 42.3% from three-point range.

The Playoffs Will Decide Donovan Mitchell’s Future

If this current Cavaliers core still fails to break through in the playoffs, the pressure to explore major changes will only increase. Several teams are already expected to monitor the Donovan Mitchell situation closely if Cleveland opens the door to trade talks this summer. The Houston Rockets are viewed as one realistic landing spot after their disappointing 2026 playoff exit.

There is also the growing possibility of LeBron James eventually returning home to Cleveland for a final chapter of his career. If that scenario becomes realistic, the Cavaliers would face enormous decisions about roster construction, salary commitments, and whether Mitchell still fits their long-term direction.

Right now, the Cavaliers are still fighting for their season. But if another playoff disappointment arrives, trade ideas involving Donovan Mitchell are only going to grow louder.