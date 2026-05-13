Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Joel Embiid To Kings Amid Major NBA Buzz

After being eliminated in the semifinals yet again, the Philadelphia 76ers will return to the drawing board this summer. While changes have already begun, with Daryl Morey’s departure becoming the first domino, questions arise about Joel Embiid‘s future with the team.

During his postgame press conference after being swept by the New York Knicks, Joel Embiid noted the uncertain position he will be in this summer. With injuries repeatedly sidelining him, it would be advisable for the 76ers to search for a replacement. On that note, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported an intriguing rumor.

“One longshot scenario that does get mentioned by rival team strategists is an Embiid-for-Domantas Sabonis swap with Sacramento… But even ‘longshot’ might be underselling it. Both former All-Star big men could probably use a fresh start, but there’s just no getting around the fact that Embiid, at 32, seems incapable of holding up for a deep playoff run. Which certainly shortens the list of potential suitors.”

Theoretically, Fischer’s idea to swap Joel Embiid and Domantas Sabonis has some merit. With the Sacramento Kings also looking to embrace a rebuild, here is a potential trade package that could help them acquire the seven-time All-Star from Philadelphia.

Proposed Trade Details

Sacramento Kings Receive: Joel Embiid, Kelly Oubre Jr. (sign-and-trade), 2027 first-round pick

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk

On the financial side of things, this trade proposal could work. Next season, Joel Embiid will have a cap hit of $58.1 million, a product of his three-year, $192.9 million extension. To compensate for this, Domantas Sabonis’ $45.4 million and Malik Monk‘s $20.1 million should suffice.

It is worth noting that Kelly Oubre Jr. will be a free agent heading into the offseason. However, considering his performance this season (14.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG), a new contract earning him $8-$10 million annually seems reasonable.

Why Would The Kings Want Joel Embiid?

The Sacramento Kings have been on the verge of a rebuild since last year’s offseason. Although they didn’t make any moves to part with players like DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, the team’s performance this season may encourage them to take a more aggressive approach.

In this regard, making a superstar swap could be quite intriguing.

As reliable as Domantas Sabonis has been, it is safe to say that Joel Embiid is in a league of his own. Widely considered one of the best big men in the league when healthy, Embiid could effectively transform the fate of a young, rebuilding team like the Kings.

Despite suffering injuries this season, Joel Embiid showed tremendous resilience in returning every time. Although he missed 44 games in the regular season, his averages of 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game on 48.9% shooting from the field bore resemblance to his superstar self.

After finishing the campaign with a 22-60 record (14th in the West), the Kings can only attempt to improve. Thus, the acquisitions of players like De’Andre Hunter may hint at a promising start to a rebuild.

By pairing Embiid with Hunter, the Kings would feature an interesting duo. Add Kelly Oubre Jr. to the mix to bolster the roster depth, and suddenly, Sacramento may become a more appealing destination for free agents.

Does Domantas Sabonis’ Arrival Help The 76ers Improve?

For the 76ers, Domantas Sabonis’ arrival may not be as hyped up as Joel Embiid’s arrival in Sacramento, but there is something about this move that could suggest that it pans out better for Philadelphia.

Along with Sabonis, the 76ers would also receive Malik Monk and a first-round pick. While the 76ers may be more satisfied with the pick, both Sabonis and Monk have proven themselves as capable contributors.

Domantas Sabonis missed 26 games early in the season due to an injury, which severely affected Sacramento’s momentum. Given how vital the big man has been to the team’s offensive schemes, losing him affected their scoring as well as their rebounding.

When Sabonis returned, he wasn’t as impactful, especially since the Kings were also spiraling. Still, the two-time All-Star ended the regular season with averages of 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game on 54.3% shooting from the field.

Although these numbers pale in comparison to Embiid’s, his value to the 76ers may be more promising. Having a reliable big man like Sabonis could help shore up Philadelphia’s rebounding needs. Given that this also creates an avenue for Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and potentially Paul George to play a bigger role on offense, Sabonis serves as a utility big man rather than a star.

While Sabonis creates avenues for other players to embrace larger roles on offense, Malik Monk deserves a capable scorer off the bench. Although he posted 12.5 points and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 39.5% from three-point range this season, given that he is only 28, he can be much more effective in a system that caters to his skills.

Final Thoughts

On paper, the trade scenario has tremendous value for both teams. Sacramento gets its superstar in Joel Embiid, helping it attract more talent and potentially return to being a playoff contender. Meanwhile, Philadelphia receives a solid big man who is more than capable of fulfilling his role and anchoring the frontcourt.

However, this may not be how things play out.

As Fischer mentioned, Embiid is already 32 and, despite winning MVP, has failed to make it past the second round of the playoffs. Although he is undoubtedly a superstar when healthy, his inconsistent availability and playoff failures may not be viewed positively by a rebuilding franchise.

For the 76ers, the downsides are much different. Given that Sabonis underwent surgery to repair his ACL in February, the big man could be sidelined for an extended period. Considering the adverse impact this could have on Philadelphia’s performance if he doesn’t return early in the regular season, the 76ers may not be willing to take such a risk.