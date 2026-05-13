Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game 5 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Game 5 returns to Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, May 13, at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the Pistons and Cavaliers tied 2-2. The series has followed the home floor so far. The Pistons won the first two games at home. The Cavaliers answered with two wins at Rocket Arena. Now the pressure goes back to the Pistons because the Cavaliers have momentum, but still do not have a road win in these playoffs.

Game 4 changed the series. The Cavaliers won 112-103 after Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points, including 39 in the second half. That tied an NBA playoff record for points in a half. Evan Mobley also had a complete game with 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and five blocks. The Cavaliers used a 22-0 run to take control.

The Pistons were not terrible in Game 4, but they lost the key parts. Cade Cunningham did not control the game like he did at home. Tobias Harris scored, but the offense slowed down after halftime. The free-throw gap also became a major point. Mitchell attempted 15 free throws, more than the entire Pistons team, which had 12.

Injury Report

Pistons

Duncan Robinson: Questionable (lower back soreness)

Kevin Huerter: Questionable (left adductor strain)

Caris LeVert: Questionable (right heel contusion)

Cavaliers

No players listed.

Why The Pistons Have The Advantage

The Pistons have the home floor. That is not a small thing in this series. The home team has won every game. The Pistons also have a clear offensive difference at Little Caesars Arena. Cunningham has averaged 31.8 points and 8.2 assists on 50.0% shooting in six home playoff games. That is much stronger than his road production.

The Game 5 adjustment is simple. Cunningham has to beat pressure without forcing the ball. The Cavaliers trapped him more in Game 4. Jarrett Allen said the plan was to make Cunningham rethink every pass and feel a body on every drive. That worked. The Pistons need quicker outlets, better spacing from Robinson if he plays, and more Harris touches on the second side.

Harris is the second advantage. He has been one of the most stable scorers in the playoffs. The Cavaliers still do not have a perfect matchup for him. If they use a smaller defender, Harris can score in the mid-post. If they use more size, he can face up and attack. The Pistons need him around 20 points again because Cunningham cannot carry every half-court possession.

The Pistons also need Jalen Duren to win the effort game. The Mobley-Duren matchup is one of the main Game 5 points. Duren does not need 25 points. He needs offensive rebounds, screens, rim pressure, and better defensive positioning. If Duren loses those minutes, the Cavaliers’ frontcourt becomes too stable.

The biggest number is turnovers. The Pistons can live with missed shots. They cannot live with live-ball turnovers that feed Mitchell and James Harden. If Cunningham is closer to four turnovers than eight, the Pistons have a strong chance. If he gives the Cavaliers easy transition possessions, the series will tilt away from them.

Why The Cavaliers Have The Advantage

The Cavaliers have the better current rhythm. They were down 0-2, but the last two games were their best basketball of the series. Game 4 was the clearest version. Mitchell attacked downhill, Harden helped organize the offense, Mobley dominated defensively, and Allen gave them physical resistance inside.

Mitchell is now the best scorer in the series. That was not clear after the first two games. It is clear now. He has scored 31 or more points in three straight games, and Game 4 was a superstar game. The Pistons can make him work, but they have not stopped him when he gets into the paint and to the line.

The Cavaliers also found something with more pressure on Cunningham. Their Game 4 traps were not perfect, but they changed his rhythm. That has to continue. The Cavaliers should not trap every possession because Cunningham is too good a passer. But they have to keep changing the coverage. Show high. Recover. Bring help from different angles. Make the Pistons’ role players create.

Mobley is the other major edge. His Game 4 line was not only numbers. The five blocks and three steals changed possessions. He also gave the Cavaliers a middle-floor option when Mitchell and Harden were pressured. If Mobley plays at that level again, the Cavaliers can win even if their guards are not perfect.

The concern is the road. The Cavaliers have looked like two different teams this postseason: strong at Rocket Arena, ordinary away from it. They need one road win to win this series. Game 5 is the first chance to prove the last two games were not only home energy.

X-Factors

Duncan Robinson is a major Pistons X-factor if he plays. He is questionable with a back issue. His shooting changes the floor. If Robinson is out or limited, the Cavaliers can send more help at Cunningham and Harris. If he is active and hitting threes, the Cavaliers’ traps become harder to use.

Jalen Duren is the physical X-factor. The Pistons need him to win the glass against Allen and Mobley. Duren has to finish possessions and give Cunningham a target on rolls.

James Harden is the Cavaliers’ X-factor. Mitchell can score, but Harden has to keep the offense organized. When Harden is clean with the ball, the Cavaliers get better shots. When he slows down or overdribbles, the Pistons load up and force mistakes.

Max Strus matters because of spacing. The Pistons will send bodies at Mitchell. Strus has to make open threes and attack closeouts. If he is quiet, the Cavaliers’ offense becomes too guard-heavy.

Prediction

The Pistons are better at home, and Cunningham should respond. The whistle conversation will also add emotion to the first quarter. But the Cavaliers have the stronger current form. Mitchell is controlling the series as a scorer, Mobley is impacting both ends, and the Cavaliers found a better defensive plan against Cunningham. This should be close late. The difference is shot creation. Mitchell and Harden give the Cavaliers more stable late-game options right now.

Prediction: Cavaliers 108, Pistons 105