Cavaliers Player Ratings: Mitchell’s Historic Second-Half Explosion Saves Cleveland’s Season In Game 4

The Cleveland Cavaliers weren’t exactly in complete control of Game 4 before Donovan Mitchell detonated. After scoring just four points in the first half, Mitchell erupted for 39 points over the final two quarters, tying the all-time NBA playoff record for second-half scoring in a postseason game.

Every ounce of pressure suddenly belonged to him as Cleveland stormed back for a season-saving 112-103 win over the Detroit Pistons to tie the series at 2-2. The Cavaliers didn’t shoot well overall and struggled badly from the field for stretches, but Mitchell’s brilliance completely changed the emotional tone of the game.

James Harden orchestrated the offense beautifully, while Evan Mobley dominated defensively in one of the best two-way performances of his playoff career. Now the series heads back to Detroit tied 2-2, with all the pressure on a pivotal Game 5.

Donovan Mitchell: A+

Stats: 43 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, STL, TOV, 13-26 FG, 4-12 3PT, 13-15 FT, 37 MIN

This was one of the greatest playoff halves you will ever see. Mitchell had just four points entering halftime and looked completely out of rhythm.

Then something snapped. Suddenly, every jumper was dropping and every possession felt destined to end with him torching Detroit’s defense in some new way.

The craziest part was how inevitable it all felt. Step-back threes. Tough finishes through contact. Pull-up daggers in transition. It didn’t matter what Detroit tried. Mitchell scored 39 points in the second half alone, tying the all-time NBA playoff record, and single-handedly ripped control of the series back toward Cleveland.

The Cavaliers needed someone to save their season, and Mitchell answered with one of the most explosive playoff takeovers in recent memory.

James Harden: A

Stats: 24 PTS, 11 AST, 3 STL, BLK, 2 TOV, 5-14 FG, 5-9 3PT, 9-9 FT, 37 MIN

The shot selection wasn’t always pretty, and Harden still had stretches where he hunted fouls a little too aggressively, but he completely controlled the pace of the game. Eleven assists could’ve easily been fifteen if Cleveland had hit a few more open looks, and his passing consistently punished Detroit’s defensive rotations.

Most importantly, Harden stayed aggressive while Mitchell struggled early. That mattered. He kept the Cavaliers afloat long enough for Mitchell to erupt in the second half. And when the game tightened late, Harden calmly buried massive threes and orchestrated the offense like the veteran star he is.

Evan Mobley: A-

Stats: 17 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 5 BLK, 3 TOV, 6-11 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-4 FT, 39 MIN

This was a defensive masterclass.

Mobley completely wrecked possessions with his length, timing, and mobility. Five blocks barely capture how disruptive he was around the rim, and his three steals showcased how quickly he erased mistakes defensively. Detroit players looked genuinely uncomfortable anytime they entered the paint.

What made this performance special was the offensive composure too. Mobley didn’t force shots, made smart reads as a passer, and played under control throughout the game. Mitchell stole the headlines, but Mobley was arguably Cleveland’s most complete player across all four quarters.

Jarrett Allen: B-

Stats: 9 PTS, 5 REB, AST, TOV, 2 BLK, 3-6 FG, 3-4 FT, 32 MIN

Allen quietly did some useful dirty work even though the numbers don’t jump off the page. He protected the rim well, finished efficiently when given opportunities, and competed physically against Detroit’s frontcourt all night.

Still, Cleveland probably expected more dominance inside considering how shaky Detroit’s interior defense looked at times. Allen wasn’t bad by any means, but this felt more like a stabilizing performance than a game-changing one.

Sam Merrill: C+

Stats: 6 PTS, REB, 2 AST, STL, 2-8 FG, 2-7 3PT, 16 MIN

Merrill’s shooting line doesn’t look great, but his willingness to keep firing mattered. Defenses still respected him running around screens, and that gravity created space for Cleveland’s stars to attack.

He also hit a couple of important momentum threes that stopped Detroit mini-runs before they became serious problems. Not efficient, but still valuable within the flow of the game.

Dennis Schroder: C+

Stats: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 3-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 20 MIN

Schroder gave Cleveland solid backup minutes and brought much-needed energy defensively. He pushed the pace, stayed active at the point of attack, and hit a timely three during a critical stretch.

Nothing flashy, but definitely useful. The Cavaliers needed their bench to simply survive minutes without Mitchell dominating the ball, and Schroder mostly accomplished that.

Dean Wade: C

Stats: 5 REB, 1 TOV, 0-1 FG, 23 MIN

Wade’s impact offensively was basically nonexistent. He didn’t even look at the rim for most of the night, and Cleveland got almost nothing from him on that end. To his credit, he battled on the glass and played decent positional defense, but this was the type of performance where you barely noticed he was on the floor.

The Cavaliers survived his offensive invisibility because Mitchell turned into a basketball supernova. Against a better defensive opponent, though, Cleveland simply cannot afford starter minutes producing zero points.

Max Strus: C

Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 2-7 FG, 1-6 3PT, 27 MIN

Strus competed defensively and stayed active, but offensively this was rough. He had multiple clean looks from deep that just refused to fall, and Cleveland’s spacing suffered because of it at times.

Still, he deserves some credit for continuing to impact the game in other ways. The rebounding effort and defensive activity helped offset the poor shooting night somewhat, even if the offense never fully clicked for him.

Jaylon Tyson: C

Stats: 1 PTS, 3 REB, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT, 8 MIN

Tyson didn’t make much of an impact offensively and looked a little sped up during his limited minutes. Still, Tyson competed hard on the glass and didn’t completely hurt Cleveland defensively.

These were mostly survival minutes, and that’s fine in a playoff environment.