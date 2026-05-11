Lakers Could Lose Leverage With LeBron James In Extension Talks If Thunder Sweeps Them

The Lakers are in a position where, heading into Game 4 of their Western semifinals series against the Thunder, LeBron James could be playing his last game in the purple and gold jersey.

The Thunder are on the verge of completing their second consecutive sweep in the 2026 playoffs if they manage to close out the Lakers in Game 4 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena tonight.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, if they manage to do that, then the Lakers will likely lose leverage in their talks with LeBron James, who will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

“I asked LeBron after Game 3, when you’re facing an elimination game coming up, is there any acknowledgement from you and your teammates that this could be the last time this group has a chance to play with one another?”

“He said, ‘Nope, we don’t talk about it, we focus on the task at hand, which is obviously trying to extend this series by getting one win.’ Now, speaking to sources close to LeBron James all season long, they have insisted to me that LeBron James has not yet figured out what he wants to do beyond this season. It starts with whether he wants to play.”

“I would say that all the clues, basically from the All-Star game and onward, are that LeBron will continue to play NBA basketball, but will it be in Los Angeles? Tim Bontemps and I did a story on this six weeks ago; there are five or six teams you could viably see him going to next year.”

“The Lakers, if they are swept here, will have to convince LeBron, I would say on some level, that we have a plan in place here for you to come back and compete for a championship.”

“At this stage of his career, that is the number one that has guided his decisions: being able to compete for a championship in whatever time that is left in his career,” McMenamin concluded.

LeBron James is currently averaging 23.1 points, 7.8 assists, and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 46.1% from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc in the playoffs this season. Clearly, James still has what it takes to contribute to a championship-contending team, so there will be a lot of demand for him across the league.

But according to McMenamin, losing tonight would put the pressure on the Lakers to convince LeBron James that they have a roadmap planned out for the team to compete for a championship next season. And if they fail to do that, then tonight could in fact be the last time we see the 41-year-old in a Lakers jersey.

Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka were planning to give LeBron James all the space he needed to decide his own future. But they also hope to keep him on the team and see him retire as a Lakers player.

James, a reported billionaire, of course, has an option to take a pay cut and potentially join a team like the Warriors, where he would instantly be considered a part of a championship contender. Everything will be contingent on how well the Lakers sell their plan to James to determine his future with the team.

Do you think James would leave Los Angeles in the summer? Or would he retire before playing in another team’s colors? Let us know what you think in the comments section.