Draymond Green Incites Wolves To Bite Back After Victor Wembanyama Avoids Suspension

With Victor Wembanyama avoiding all penalties for his flagrant foul on Naz Reid, Draymond Green calls for the Wolves to employ drastic measures.

Siddhant Gupta
5 Min Read
San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Matters have taken an interesting turn in the San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves series as Victor Wembanyama has successfully avoided suspension following his flagrant foul on Naz Reid in Game 4. While this is promising news for the Spurs heading into Game 5, Draymond Green was not pleased with the ruling.

While speaking on “The Draymond Green Show,” the four-time champion was livid with the fact that Victor Wembanyama was not penalized for his blatant act of violence. Although he intended to compare it to his own suspension in the NBA Finals, Green gathered himself and commented:

“What if it was Naz Reid elbowing Wemby like that? If Naz Reid looked at Wemby, turned away, loaded his elbow right into his neck, and proceeded to follow through with the other hand? That wasn’t a mistake… I elbowed you to put you down, and now I’m coming through and following through with my left hand to actually make sure you go down.”

Draymond Green’s reaction to such a play, while ironic, is justified. When referring to Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson’s comments about Wembanyama “protecting” himself, Green was surprised that malicious intent was being overlooked.

“What if the shoe was on the other foot and Naz was taking out Wemby? I think this situation would be totally different. There would be fines. There would be suspensions,” Green stated. “I’m not one to ever want to see guys get suspended because I think that s–t is whack. But standards have been set, fines have happened. Jaden McDaniels and Joker got fined for much less. For there not to even be a fine is crazy.”

As Draymond Green noted, while suspensions may be excessive in some cases, especially in the playoffs, the fact that Victor Wembanyama wasn’t even fined is quite suspicious. On that note, Green urged Wolves players to take matters into their own hands, stating:

“I would say to the Timberwolves, ‘Hey, guys. It’s fair game. There’s no suspensions. There’s no fines. This is fair game. Who’s coming out there tomorrow night and doing it to Wemby? Who’s going to elbow him in the face?’ That’s what I would be saying.”

In its own way, Green’s approach may also seem to be an overreaction to the situation. However, given the circumstances and the league’s subsequent response, it may also be deemed fitting.

Since Victor Wembanyama was let off the hook for such an egregious act, it should “technically” give the Wolves the same leeway. Considering that this series has been characterized by physicality, adding another layer of animosity may not be out of the question.

Draymond Green’s approach could prove cathartic for the Wolves, but it may not help their case in the series.

Considering that Minnesota won Game 4 and leveled the series at 2-2, embracing an overtly physical playstyle, especially on the road, may not be favorable under these circumstances. Conversely, asserting dominance early could prove equally worthwhile in setting the tone and taking control of the game.

Shutting down Victor Wembanyama remains Minnesota’s primary objective. With averages of 19.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 4.4 blocks per game on 53.4% shooting from the field and 35.3% from three-point range, the big man has arguably been San Antonio’s most impactful player.

Overall, the Wolves’ approach toward containing Wembanyama in Game 5 could be the defining factor for the remainder of the series. But considering that the spotlight is on Victor Wembanyama, there may be a good reason to believe that it’s going to be a long night for the Spurs’ superstar.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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