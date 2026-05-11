Why Was Victor Wembanyama Not Suspended Despite Elbowing Naz Reid’s Face? 2 Key Factors Considered

Victor Wembanyama faced a potential suspension or even a fine after he was ejected from Game 4 of the Spurs–Timberwolves series for elbowing Naz Reid in the head, which was assessed a flagrant 2 at the time.

But according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Spurs’ French phenom has avoided punishment altogether as the league office has decided not to take any further action against Wembanyama.

“There will be no further discipline for Spurs star Victor Wembanyama after he was ejected for elbowing Naz Reid in Minnesota on Sunday night, sources tell ESPN. No suspension, no fine. Wembanyama will play in Game 5 against the Timberwolves on Tuesday night in San Antonio,” wrote Charania initially on X.

Subsequently, he appeared on SportsCenter for a detailed report on the incident and the aftermath.

“The two major things to take into account here, one is that he was ejected from this game for a flagrant 2, for an elbow to Naz Reid’s face. He missed a majority of Game 4 due to that ejection. And most importantly, there’s no prior history, so the NBA took that into account in this decision. No further discipline for Victor Wembanyama,” he added.

Several analysts and experts around the league, like Kendrick Perkins, Draymond Green, Stephen A. Smith, and even Nick Wright, said that they would not be surprised if the league suspended him, along with at least a minimum $2,000 fine (for a flagrant 2).

Kendrick Perkins went as far as urging the league to suspend him because of how that would look on Adam Silver, the NBA’s commissioner.

“So you’re sitting up here telling me that you prioritize playoff basketball and superstardom over protecting a man who was hit in the face or in the neck area with a vicious elbow? That’s what you’re telling me?”

“Someone’s head that could have caused serious damage to him if that was a temple shot? That’s what you’re telling me, because Wemby is a star that he shouldn’t be penalized like anybody else? That’s unacceptable,” said Perkins to Stephen A. Smith on SportsCenter.

“Well, I’mma tell you what, they better do it. And if they don’t, it’s going to be a horrible look for Adam Silver and the NBA. If they allow him to get away with this without suspending him from game five. He looked Naz Reid in the eye, lined him up, and hit him with a vicious elbow that could have caused serious injuries to that man.”

“And if they don’t suspend him, it’s going to tell a lot of fans what the NBA is about because it can’t be about protecting players. It’s going to be about money, views, and stardom. And if you do that, you’re sending a horrible message.”

“Looking him in the eyes and throwing a malicious and vicious blow like that. Like, do you realize if that was a little higher in his temple, we don’t know what could have happened. Some people were texting me, “Hey man, that was a little higher. He could have possibly killed the man with that type of elbow. That’s all it takes.”

“So again, I want Wemby on the floor. We want to see our superstars on the floor. We want to see them on the stage dancing, but we have to call it like it is. A spade is a spade and a heart is a heart. And the reality of it is no place in the game for that. You cannot do that.”

“And all eyes are watching because if the NBA decides not to suspend him, then they’re sending the message that they prioritize views, stardom, and money over a person’s well-being,” Perkins concluded on SportsCenter before the decision was announced.

Consequently, when the decision to impose no further discipline was announced, Perkins also expressed his strong displeasure on ESPN.

“I expect Wemby to come out and give a special performance and apologize to his teammates for doing that between the lines. Did the NBA get it right? In my opinion, no, because you prioritized superstardom and views over someone’s health, but that’s neither here nor there.”

“I’m looking at this to be a brawl for it all. I expect the Minnesota Timberwolves to come out angry because you’re gonna have to back up your brother, Naz Reid. They were already chirping back and forth,” he said.

Hence, while several voices around the league are clearly not happy about this decision, Wembanyama and the Spurs have suddenly gotten a lifeline.

Wembanyama has so far averaged 19.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 4.4 blocks while shooting 53.4% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc in the 2026 playoffs.

The Spurs are a solid team even without him, but let’s be honest, they are not championship contenders without the Defensive Player of the Year. Just like the second half of Game 4, they would have had a very tough time trying to stop the Timberwolves’ offense without the French star on the floor.

Both teams are now headed to San Antonio to play Game 5 tomorrow night, Tuesday, May 12.