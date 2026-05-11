Stephen A. Smith Believes Victor Wembanyama Should Be Suspended For Game 5

Stephen A. Smith says only Victor Wembanyama’s superstar status could save him from suspension.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Oct 24, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to being fouled by New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (not pictured) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to being fouled by New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (not pictured) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Stephen A. Smith believes Victor Wembanyama deserved more than an ejection after his controversial elbow on Naz Reid during Game 4 between the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take, Smith argued that the NBA would only avoid suspending Wembanyama because of his superstar status and the league’s desire to keep him on the court for a pivotal Game 5.

“We all know the only reason if Wemby doesn’t get suspended is because he’s Victor Wembanyama and everybody wants to see him play. That might save him, but the play itself warrants a suspension for Game 5.”

The incident happened in the second quarter of Minnesota’s 114-109 Game 4 victory. After fighting for an offensive rebound against Reid and Jaden McDaniels, Wembanyama swung his elbow backward and caught Reid directly in the jaw. Officials reviewed the play and quickly upgraded the foul to a Flagrant 2, leading to the first ejection of Wembanyama’s NBA career.

Before getting tossed, Wembanyama had four points and four rebounds in just 12 minutes. Reid stayed in the game despite briefly collapsing to the floor after the contact. Later, Reid gave a cold response when asked about the shot to the face.

The ejection completely changed the flow of the matchup. Minnesota immediately became more aggressive, attacking the paint without Wembanyama protecting the rim, while San Antonio lost its defensive anchor and emotional centerpiece.

Even Anthony Edwards admitted the game became strange after Wembanyama left, saying the Spurs actually played ‘harder’ to defend because the offense became more free-flowing without everything revolving around the 7-foot-5 superstar.

Still, there is no denying how dominant Wembanyama has been throughout the postseason. In the 2026 playoffs, he has averaged 21.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 5.0 blocks per game while anchoring San Antonio on both ends of the floor. His defensive impact has especially transformed the Spurs into one of the toughest playoff teams in the Western Conference.

The series itself has become increasingly physical. Minnesota has repeatedly attacked Wembanyama’s body, and Spurs coach Mitch Johnson hinted afterward that the organization feels officials have allowed opponents to be overly physical with him. Johnson defended Wembanyama emotionally, standing up for himself, although he admitted the elbow crossed the line.

Now all eyes turn toward the NBA league office. Historically, playoff suspensions for Flagrant 2 fouls often depend on intent, force, and injury outcome. Reid avoided serious injury, which likely helps Wembanyama’s case, but Smith’s argument centers around consistency. If another player delivered the exact same elbow, many around the league believe a one-game suspension would already be expected.

Game 5 now becomes one of the biggest decisions of the postseason. If Wembanyama plays, the Spurs regain their franchise centerpiece with the series tied 2-2. If the NBA suspends him, Minnesota suddenly gains a massive advantage heading back to San Antonio.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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