Spurs Head Coach Admits Being Glad After Victor Wembanyama’s Ejection: ‘He’s Going To Have To Protect Himself’

San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson reacted to Victor Wembanyama's ejection from their Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves for elbowing Naz Reid in the second quarter.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs fell to a 114-109 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night, as Minnesota tied up their second-round series at 2-2. This game was impacted significantly after Victor Wembanyama was ejected in the second quarter of the clash for elbowing Timberwolves big man Naz Reid in the throat during an aggressive moment on the court.

Wembanyama’s flagrant two led to his ejection, with the Spurs trying to secure the win and a 3-1 series lead without their French superstar. A 36-point night from Anthony Edwards was enough to help the Wolves stay ahead of San Antonio and secure a series-tying home win in Game 4.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson opened up about Wembanyama’s ejection in his post-game press conference, lauding his 21-year-old franchise cornerstone for protecting himself in the face of physical play when the referees haven’t been doing it.

“I’m glad he took matters into his own hands. Not in the sense that I wanted him to elbow Naz Reid, I want to be clear about that. But he’s going to have to protect himself if no one else does it for him (…) The level of physicality that opponents have been trying to impose on him since his first days in the league, combined with the lack of protection from the referees, is really disappointing. And to a certain extent, it’s starting to become downright nauseating.”

Coach Johnson expanded on his belief that opponents are becoming too physical with Wembanyama and that the 7’4″ center was actively not being protected by the referees, so he’s having to protect himself.

“I think the amount of physicality people play with against him, at some level, you have to protect yourself. Every single play on every single part of the floor, people are trying to impose their physicality on him. I get it, we get it, it’s part of the game. He’s gotten chucked, pushed down in transition when running freely, all that stuff. He doesn’t complain, we don’t complain, we don’t really give a s—. At some stage, he needs to be protected, or he’ll have to protect himself. Unfortunately, stuff like that happens.”

“There was zero intent; they did what they did because of the outcome of the play. So be it. To add anything on top of that would be ridiculous.”

Wembanyama left the game with four points and four rebounds in 12 minutes of action, so the Wolves had found a way to limit Wembanyama’s production in this game. Edwards even admitted that the Wolves felt the game got a little harder without the Spurs’ French phenom on the court, but that was because the rest of the rotation was working extra hard to cover up the defensive gaps left after Wemby’s ejection.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 19.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 4.4 blocks through the 2026 NBA Playoffs, emerging as potentially a top-five player in the NBA during his third season. A second-round loss to the shorthanded Timberwolves would be embarrassing for the rising Spurs, so San Antonio must protect home-court in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Coach Johnson doesn’t anticipate additional punishment for Wembanyama, so the center should be back in the Spurs lineup for Game 5. Hopefully, he can find ways to protect himself from Minnesota’s physicality that doesn’t lead to him getting ejected once again.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByIshaan Bhattacharya
Follow:
Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
Previous Article Dwight Howard Sounds Off On 76ers’ “Process” Following Another Second-Round Exit
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like