Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Gets Ejected From Game 4 After Elbow Shot To Timberwolves’ Naz Reid

Victor Wembanyama was ejected after elbowing Naz Reid during the second quarter of Game 4 between the San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
2 Min Read
Mar 30, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama got ejected from the Game 4 clash between the Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves after committing a flagrant two by elbowing Wolves center Naz Reid in the face.

After a Carter Bryant missed three-point attempt, Wembanyama fought for the offensive rebound against Reid and Jaden McDaniels. While Wemby did manage to corral the ball, the aggressive attempts from Reid and McDaniels to steal the ball prompted Wembanyama to cock his elbow back and unload a shot on Reid’s jaw.

The situation didn’t spiral into a team-wide brawl, as the referees reviewed the footage and decided to punish Wembanyama with an ejection.

Wembanyama had put up four points and four rebounds in 12 minutes of action before his ejection. Reid stayed in the game and has put up nine points in nine minutes of action so far. The Wolves entered the second quarter with a 34-30 lead as they’re fighting to avoid a 3-1 series deficit in the second round.

This has been an aggressive series, although the Timberwolves are already trying to overcome multiple setbacks to try and make it to the Western Conference Finals for the third season in a row. Donte DiVincenzo and Ayo Dosunmu are unavailable, while Anthony Edwards is forcing himself to play through injury to keep Minnesota offensively viable in this series.

The Spurs are not going to be pushed over by the Timberwolves in Game 4 just because Wembanyama is no longer on the court. We’ve seen the Spurs win games on the back of contributions from the likes of Stephon Castle, De’Aaron Fox, and others. Despite losing Wembanyama’s 21.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 5.0 blocks per game averages in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the Spurs have a lot of viable options to help them stay competitive.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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