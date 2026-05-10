Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Gets Ejected From Game 4 After Elbow Shot To Timberwolves’ Naz Reid

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama got ejected from the Game 4 clash between the Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves after committing a flagrant two by elbowing Wolves center Naz Reid in the face.

After a Carter Bryant missed three-point attempt, Wembanyama fought for the offensive rebound against Reid and Jaden McDaniels. While Wemby did manage to corral the ball, the aggressive attempts from Reid and McDaniels to steal the ball prompted Wembanyama to cock his elbow back and unload a shot on Reid’s jaw.

The situation didn’t spiral into a team-wide brawl, as the referees reviewed the footage and decided to punish Wembanyama with an ejection.

Minnesota fans chanting “kick him out” after Wemby elbowed Naz Reid 😳 pic.twitter.com/vAUQUWijD0 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 11, 2026

Wembanyama had put up four points and four rebounds in 12 minutes of action before his ejection. Reid stayed in the game and has put up nine points in nine minutes of action so far. The Wolves entered the second quarter with a 34-30 lead as they’re fighting to avoid a 3-1 series deficit in the second round.

This has been an aggressive series, although the Timberwolves are already trying to overcome multiple setbacks to try and make it to the Western Conference Finals for the third season in a row. Donte DiVincenzo and Ayo Dosunmu are unavailable, while Anthony Edwards is forcing himself to play through injury to keep Minnesota offensively viable in this series.

The Spurs are not going to be pushed over by the Timberwolves in Game 4 just because Wembanyama is no longer on the court. We’ve seen the Spurs win games on the back of contributions from the likes of Stephon Castle, De’Aaron Fox, and others. Despite losing Wembanyama’s 21.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 5.0 blocks per game averages in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the Spurs have a lot of viable options to help them stay competitive.