AJ Dybantsa Reacts To Wizards Securing No. 1 Overall Pick In The 2026 NBA Draft

The results from the draft lottery are in, and the Washington Wizards have officially come out on top, securing the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. With a pool of immensely talented players to choose from, AJ Dybantsa emerges as one of the favorites to be selected first.

The 2026 NBA Draft class is expected to be one of the deepest in recent years. Although it features incredible players across the board, BYU product AJ Dybantsa is confident about his position as a top-three prospect. While speaking with the media after the NBA draft lottery event, Dybantsa shared his thoughts on the Wizards securing the top pick.

“Obviously, I’ve been betting on myself for a while to be the No. 1 pick,” Dybantsa stated. “So, I initially just take it like, ‘How am I going to fit into the team?’ I’m pretty versatile and adaptable. So, I can play anywhere.”

When recalling his first experience of being a part of the draft lottery event and the tense environment in the room, he shared:

“Confidently, I wasn’t really worried about [picks] 14 to 3. So, I was just kind of letting it play out. But when the guys started sitting there for the top four, I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s kind of getting real.'”

With the likes of Caleb Wilson, Darryn Peterson, and Cam Boozer also in the running, AJ Dybantsa will face some competition for being named the first overall pick. However, when factoring in Dybantsa’s connection with Washington, his chances of being selected ahead of them may improve.

AJ Dybantsa’s Familiarity With A Wizards Legend

While being interviewed, AJ Dybantsa revealed that he was vaguely familiar with the city of Washington and the Wizards as a team. With the Jordan Brand Classic being held in Washington in 2025, Dybantsa had the opportunity to tour the facility.

However, the most intriguing aspect of Dybantsa’s connection with Washington may be his familiarity with Wizards legend John Wall. He spoke about this briefly, noting:

“I’ve known John since my EYBL days. He came to one of my sessions, and he was trying to give me some advice, and I really appreciate that.”

During the mid-2010s, John Wall became a household name with the Washington Wizards. As one of the most electrifying guards in the NBA at the time, Wall grew in stature as the face of the franchise.

Wall’s NBA career was derailed by injuries, but he remains a fan favorite in Washington. With Wall’s seal of approval, there is good reason to believe that AJ Dybantsa’s potential arrival would be well-received by Wizards’ fans.

Along with this, the BYU product also spoke about following Trae Young‘s growth since his college days in Oklahoma, showcasing his familiarity with the superstar’s playing style. Given that he could become a vital part of the rotation next to Young and Anthony Davis, this aspect could prove promising.

AJ Dybantsa’s claim to being the top pick lies in his versatility, athleticism, and two-way upside. Having averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 51.0% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range in 35 appearances for BYU, the freshman forward is truly an elite prospect.