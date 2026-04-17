Cayden Boozer Staying At Duke; Cameron Boozer Chasing No. 1 Pick In 2026 NBA Draft

The Duke Blue Devils are heading into the 2026 season with clarity on one major decision and uncertainty on another. The Boozer twins, Cayden and Cameron, have taken different paths for now, and both decisions could shape not only Duke’s future but also the top of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Cayden Boozer has officially chosen to return for his sophomore season. His announcement removes doubt around Duke’s backcourt depth and gives the program a steady presence at guard. While his freshman year did not generate the same headlines as his brother’s, it was still productive. He played in 38 games, made 11 starts, and averaged 7.7 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0% from the field and 30.3% from three-point range.

His role grew late in the season after an injury to Caleb Foster. That stretch showed his value as a primary ball handler. He handled pressure well, made smart reads, and controlled tempo in key moments. The season ended on a tough note, with a turnover that led to a buzzer-beating loss against UConn in the Elite Eight, but that moment does not define his trajectory. If anything, it adds motivation heading into Year 2.

On the other side is Cameron Boozer, who sits at the center of the 2026 NBA Draft conversation. Unlike his brother, his path points strongly toward the NBA. He is widely projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick, and his freshman season backed that up.

Cameron established himself as one of the most dominant players in college basketball. His production, physical presence, and consistency placed him among the top prospects in the country. He operates with a polished interior game, strong footwork, and a high basketball IQ. That has led to comparisons ranging from modern power forwards to more traditional bigs.

There are still questions. Analysts have debated how his game will translate at the next level. Some believe his style may need adjustment in a faster, more perimeter-oriented NBA. Others see his versatility and decision-making as strengths that will translate immediately. His father, Carlos Boozer, has even described him as a modern version of Tim Duncan, pointing to his fundamentals and efficiency.

What makes this situation unique is the contrast between the two brothers. Cayden is staying to develop and refine his game and potentially elevate his draft stock in the future. Cameron is on the verge of making the jump as one of the most highly anticipated prospects in years.

If Cameron declares, it will mark the first time the twins are not on the same team. That alone changes the dynamic at Duke. Cayden will no longer operate in his brother’s shadow. He will have a chance to lead, control the offense, and define his own path. For Duke, the outcome is balanced. They retain a reliable guard in Cayden while preparing to potentially lose a generational talent in Cameron.

For the NBA, Cameron Boozer represents one of the most important storylines heading into the 2026 Draft. His brother, Cayden Boozer, is staying back at Duke for another season.