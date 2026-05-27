Spurs Players Set The Tone Ahead Of Do-Or-Die Game 6 Against Thunder

After securing a blowout victory in Game 4, the San Antonio Spurs appeared to be in control of the Western Conference Finals series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, following a disappointing 127-114 loss in Game 5, the Spurs now find themselves in a precarious situation heading back home.

The Spurs now find themselves trailing 3-2 in the WCF. With Game 6 effectively becoming a do-or-die matchup, San Antonio will have to dig deep and find the resilience to bounce back from this loss.

During the team’s postgame press conference, multiple players touched on the importance of bringing the energy for the next game. Spurs star De’Aaron Fox began by highlighting the importance of regrouping before their upcoming matchup, stating:

“You don’t want to get down, but we got down. [Now] we have to be willing to fight back. Lose today, then lose in two days, and your season might be over. We don’t want that to happen. I wouldn’t want that to happen.”

De’Aaron Fox is among the few veterans with playoff experience on the Spurs’ roster. While his postseason exploits aren’t extensive, Fox has been in elimination situations before, which could be vital going into Game 6.

“You just want to come in and try to be the desperate team,” Fox added. “That’s pretty much it. Absolutely, go out there, and we still want to do the things that we do. We want to try to make it tough on them the way that we won our games. Try to play to the best of our ability. Obviously, they’re making shots. But just try to make it as tough as possible.”

Spurs’ sophomore guard Stephon Castle (24 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL), who was one of the team’s best players in Game 5, also reiterated this sentiment, but remained confident about San Antonio’s chances, commenting:

“I don’t think it will be difficult. I thought we created a lot of advantages today… So we’re going to try and create the same advantages, stick to our process, and continue to trust that. That’s what’s gotten us this far, and I think that’s what’s going to carry us back here.”

Given that he has been one of the key players in this series, drawing on the task of guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while simultaneously facilitating San Antonio’s offense, Castle’s confidence is reassuring. However, it is difficult to overlook the gravity of the situation.

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST) reflected on this while speaking with the media, sharing:

“Sink or swim. You have your back against the wall, and you have to win by any means. Whatever we’ve got to do to get the win. Don’t really try to deviate or do anything different. Just triple down on what we do or what we’re good at, and I think we’ll be in great shape.”

Fox, Castle, and Johnson all seem to highlight the same point: trust the system.

As a 60-win team in the regular season, San Antonio clearly has an established formula for success. Given that they have made it to the WCF on the back of this formula, moving away from it now that the chips are down could only prove counterproductive for the Spurs.

While San Antonio has showcased tremendous resilience throughout the season, the Spurs’ young core will be put to the test in Game 6.

For the most part, players like Castle and Johnson have lived up to expectations. But considering the quality of performances by Victor Wembanyama (20 PTS, 6 REB, 2 STL, 3 BLK) and De’Aaron Fox (9 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST, 3 STL) in Game 5, the Spurs will need more from their stars if they hope to level the series.